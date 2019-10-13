Pregame workout to determine if Tyreek Hill plays

The Chiefs left the door open for wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s return to the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Texans and it will remain open through their pregame workouts.

Hill went for tests on his injured clavicle on Friday and they went well enough that he was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Hill has been practicing for the last two weeks and, per multiple reports, he’ll work out on the field before the game in order to determine an ultimate decision about his status.

The Chiefs will play the Broncos on Thursday and the quick turnaround could factor into the team’s decision about Sunday.

Another issue is that they’re almost certainly down another wideout after listing Sammy Watkins as doubtful. Watkins aggravated a hamstring injury early in last Sunday’s loss to the Colts and did not practice at all this week.