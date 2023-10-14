Pregame Twitter Chatter: Not a lot of expectations against Tide

Although it has been 17 years since Arkansas defeated Alabama on the football field, some fans have remained optimistic for today’s game, at least from a competitive standpoint.

But the majority of fans feel the same recent disappointment will continue to last at least another week.

Here is a little taste of what fans are posting on Twitter, before the game even kicks off in Tuscaloosa at 11 a.m.

Check out what’s being said about today’s game:

17 years and 6 kids latter ...

Annual reminder that the last time the Razorbacks beat Alabama, I was unmarried. Next month @stephnelson4 celebrate 17 years of marriage and have 6 children. It’s been a while. But… #wps pic.twitter.com/E7OeJw4i8n — Allen S. Nelson IV (@cuatronelson) October 14, 2023

Saban unhappy, so Hogs in trouble

I do love my Razorbacks but I’m going to say 52-10 Alabama. At their place and Saban hasn’t been happy!!! 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Mark (@twacker81) October 14, 2023

Tide fan optimistic for Hogs

Just assume ever SEC West is a trap. Arkansas is a really good team this year. — Meddelsome TIDE FOOTBALL 🏈🐘 (@TideFanAtlanta) October 14, 2023

Hogs have arrived in T-Town

In the house pic.twitter.com/XlVbpXmYoF — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 14, 2023

More depressing news

Well that's depressing to find out that Paul "Bear" Bryant was slated to be Arkansas Head Football Coach before the war happened in 1941.. Great What If this morning on the SEC Network.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 14, 2023

Couple key Hogs not on the trip

Chris Paul Jr. and Jaylon Braxton did not travel for Arkansas football, a team spokesperson confirms. Cameron Ball, Dwight McGlothern and Al Walcott all traveled. They were questionable earlier this week. https://t.co/WsNSOfioDd — Jackson Fuller (@jacksonfuller16) October 14, 2023

Some have more hope than others

My Projections for College football today

Ohio State 50 Purdue 21

FAU 28 South Florida 55

Byrum Brown Over 300 Yards Passing 3 TD’S

Western Michigan 24 Miami Ohio 45

Arkansas 35 Alabama 24 — thealecpequignot (@PequignotAlec) October 14, 2023

That's true ,,, if it happens

One game can change everything pic.twitter.com/tPVf841Td0 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 14, 2023

Yurachek feels fan's wrath

Hunter you have made Arkansas football a clown show because you are cheap and hired a career line coach that no one else didn't even want for a head coach. Sam Pitman is nothing but a fat,old,drunk that is just buying his time until retirement . FIRE HUNTER — Alan Davis (@MichaelDav6379) October 14, 2023

Can Arkansas pull a Stanford?

What a wild game football is. Wish Arkansas could turn anything around the way Stanford did https://t.co/4aSGFyehNN — Tanner Schnake (@TSchnake1) October 14, 2023

Saban praises KJ

“KJ Jefferson is a really good, big time quarterback,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said of Arkansas. “Big guy. Hard to sack. Can run. Very talented arm.” QB KJ Jefferson could be Arkansas’ biggest threat to Alabama football ⬇️https://t.co/6LziSIDv2l — AL.com (@aldotcom) October 14, 2023

Why now?

RAZORBACK RECAP: With losing in big stretches being such a big part of the fabric of Razorback football, why are Arkansas fans choosing now to get all worked up?#WPS #Arkansas #RollTide #Alabamahttps://t.co/NEDHhYNnhj — AllHogs (@allhogswps) October 14, 2023

Kickoff is approaching in Alabama

Good morning Bryant-Denny Stadium! About an hour away from kickoff between Alabama and Arkansas 🏈🏈 pic.twitter.com/dXNw5aW3AY — Claudia Chakamian (@C_Chakamian) October 14, 2023

It's still there

The last time Arkansas beat Alabama, Red Robin was the best burger joint in Fayetteville, and that’s where my friends and I watched the game. I don’t even know if that place still exists. — Caleb J. Findley (@thecalebfindley) October 14, 2023

Hogs have NO chance

JUST STOP THE FFFFFFING BULLSHIT! Alabama will slaughter Arkansas by a score of 70-12. Arkansans might squeeze in a field goal each quarter! pic.twitter.com/7HBQ7RMfvy — Henry L. Nesby (@HenryNesby) October 14, 2023

Saban's October record pretty good

Nick Saban is 31-0 at home in October as Alabama's head coach.. Arkansas fans… "So you're telling me there's a chance.." — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) October 14, 2023

BOLD prediction

Wow just realized the Arkansas Razorbacks will be defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide this morning. Stay tuned — Bobby’s 2026 Sugar bowl champs (@gullible_grant) October 14, 2023

Definitely a tall order

Tall order awaits Hogs in Tuscaloosa … Is this the Razorback team that ends the losing streak against Alabama? Probably not, but you can't shock the world without the odds being stacked against you. Still, though… #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (VIP): https://t.co/fUk5eNtQ8N pic.twitter.com/ON7MLNv2mN — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) October 14, 2023

Odds in Bama's favor

Alabama has covered the spread in 7 of 8 home games when playing in October. They face Arkansas and enter the game with a 52.4% chance to cover -19.5-points #CollegeFootball @CollegeGameDay — Thom J. K. Cunningham (@_TJKC_) October 14, 2023

Never been done

In the Nick Saban era of Alabama Football, only four teams in the SEC have never beaten the Crimson Tide (Arkansas, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, and Missouri). The last time Arkansas beat Alabama was in 2006 when the Razorbacks won 24-23 in OT.@CWsports — J.D. Zasa (@jdzasa1010) October 14, 2023

At least I have free time

As a Razorbacks and Denver Broncos fan, I've gotten my weekends back this year to go sight seeing and complete home projects. Never been this apathetic about football. — 5 Little Piggies (@Eric_Waldorf) October 13, 2023

