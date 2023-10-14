Advertisement

Pregame Twitter Chatter: Not a lot of expectations against Tide

C. Steve Andrews
·5 min read

Although it has been 17 years since Arkansas defeated Alabama on the football field, some fans have remained optimistic for today’s game, at least from a competitive standpoint.

But the majority of fans feel the same recent disappointment will continue to last at least another week.

Here is a little taste of what fans are posting on Twitter, before the game even kicks off in Tuscaloosa at 11 a.m.

Check out what’s being said about today’s game:

17 years and 6 kids latter ...

Saban unhappy, so Hogs in trouble

Tide fan optimistic for Hogs

Hogs have arrived in T-Town

More depressing news

Couple key Hogs not on the trip

Some have more hope than others

That's true ,,, if it happens

Yurachek feels fan's wrath

Can Arkansas pull a Stanford?

Saban praises KJ

Why now?

Kickoff is approaching in Alabama

It's still there

Hogs have NO chance

Saban's October record pretty good

BOLD prediction

Definitely a tall order

Odds in Bama's favor

Never been done

At least I have free time

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire