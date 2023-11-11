Pregame Twitter chatter: Hog fans a little more confident this week

Arkansas fans have a little more faith in a Razorback victory on Saturday with the team coming off of its first win in seven weeks.

Just a week after dispatching Florida 39-36 in overtime in the Swamp, the Razorbacks return home to face SEC-West foe Auburn in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium at 3 p.m.

The response on social media was a bit more positive with the Tigers coming to town.

Here is some of what Hog fans, and others, posted on Twitter, of X:

Almost Game Time

30 minutes till kick off here at Razorback Stadium. Hogs looking for their second straight win and first at home in over 2 months. Arkansas. Auburn. Time for some Razorback football! #WPS pic.twitter.com/R7LpdHW2m6 — Parker Abels (@parkerabels) November 11, 2023

Mizzou's 5-Star commit visits Fayetteville

Missouri 5⭐️DE commit Williams Nwaneri seems to be enjoying his time prior to Arkansas’ game against Auburn today. 📸: @nickwenger5 pic.twitter.com/Gb48Y6Pzul — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 11, 2023

Lock those gates

Keys to Arkansas-Auburn: Hogs must 'lock the gates'https://t.co/qpoXmV6gSr — WholeHogSports.com (@wholehogsports) November 10, 2023

No confidence in Hogs, for him

The Professor is so confident that Auburn beats Arkansas, he made it his Lock of the Week! But what if he's wrong? Cousin Shane will eat pigs feet live on Sunday's recap show if the Razorbacks beats Auburn 😂 Full show: https://t.co/AU02iOYRkE pic.twitter.com/Ef79LIh4tw — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) November 10, 2023

Hogs favored by 2.5 points

Arkansas vs. Auburn HawgSports Staff Predictions … The Razorbacks are 2.5-point favorites at home against Auburn this week, according to Bet Saracen… Here are the picks #wps #arkansas #razorbacks (FREE): https://t.co/tO03gI0MRb pic.twitter.com/mDJFrmGh3s — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) November 10, 2023

Fighting for a Bowl

🏈 Gameday. Hogs back home in Fayetteville vs Auburn at 3:00 on SECN. Arkansas fighting to stay alive for a bowl, and the offense for Coach Guiton. Also, just pride. Arkansas is -2 favorite pic.twitter.com/Hi23xfBEha — fq Arkansas (@fqArkansas) November 11, 2023

A good feeling

I have a gut feeling that today KJ & the Offense will have their most complete/best performance of the season! 😅Lord I hope I’m right.. Let’s Go Hogs!👆🅰️🐗#Arkansas Vs #Auburn — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 11, 2023

Let's party like its 1999

Lovin' those Hogs

I love my Arkansas Razorbacks. pic.twitter.com/2ML3MPmvw2 — Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) November 11, 2023

Chris Smith being honored

Today's honorary captains: The family of Chris Smith ❤️🐗 pic.twitter.com/e8IYoVxm1s — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 11, 2023

Hogs have been called

Calling of the hogs has been done. pic.twitter.com/46747umlgz — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) November 11, 2023

All rise

It’s a damn good day to win a football game. Let’s rise to the occasion😈 — Barstool Hogs (@BarstoolUA) November 11, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire