Pregame tweets: Arkansas takes on Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks are just about ready to get underway in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Arkansas is going to be starting Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Nick Smith Jr., Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson. Illinois will be starting Terrence Shannon Jr., RJ Melendez, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja.

The Razorbacks are 0-5 all-time against the Illini but haven’t played since 2004 when Illinois defeated the Hogs, 72-60. Arkansas has won in the first round of the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons under Eric Musselman.

It should be a very close, nerve-racking game that comes down to the wire, but the Razorbacks have the talent to walk out with a huge win on Thursday. Here’s what fans are saying on social media ahead of the first round contest between the Hogs and Illini.

First five up for the Hogs

Anthony Black

Ricky Council

Nick Smith Jr

Devo Davis

Kamani Johnson Starting 5. Interesting. — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) March 16, 2023

Some fans aren't very confident

About as confident as a screen door on a submarine — 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝔹𝕒𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣 (@Raz0rbacks_23) March 16, 2023

Some fans are very confident in a Hog tourney run

Today is the day. The season has not gone up to par but that changes. Nick Smith, Anthony Black, Jordan Walsh, Ricky Council IV and the rest of this team are ready to take us back to hog heaven. Stay sleeping, this team is making a run. — Josh Teeter (@joshteeter01) March 16, 2023

We all hope we get the good Hog basketball team

I hope we get the good Hog basketball team. — Uncle Cocktail (@StillRadNotaFad) March 16, 2023

SEC Network analyst Tom Hart has Arkansas in his Final Four

I said what I said. pic.twitter.com/otMXfkF8lG — Tom Hart (@tom_hart) March 16, 2023

Sam Pittman can't fill out a bracket, legally, but we assume he picked the Hogs

Sam Pittman asked if he plans on filling out a March Madness bracket: "No, we get fired or something like that (if we fill out a bracket). "I like the horses, that's legal, but the rest of it, I can't do." 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/nzlHkDXGBy — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) March 16, 2023

Arkansas looking for their first win ever vs. Illinois

It’s so wild to think that Arkansas has never beat Illinois in basketball. In fact, they are 0-5 against the Illini, do you think that will change tomorrow? #WPS — Courtney Mims (@MimsCourtney) March 15, 2023

Could this be a sign of good things to come?

Anthony Black sinks one from half-court as Arkansas runs back into the tunnel during warmups. — Curtis Wilkerson (@CurtWilkerson_) March 16, 2023

Winner of Arkansas/Illinois gets the No. 1 seed Kansas

Kansas hammers Howard 96-68 in the first game of the day here in Des Moines. Gradey Dick was phenomenal with 19p 11r 5a 3s, and Jalen Wilson went for an easy 20p. Arkansas-Illinois winner gets the Jayhawks on Saturday. — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) March 16, 2023

Here's the Hogs' record against all three officials for today's game

8 #Arkansas vs. 9 Illinois – here's @RazorbackMBB's record since 1996-97 in games officiated by today's refs: Bert Smith – 22-21 (did 3 of the 4 UA-UI games in the early 2000s…!)

Brooks Wells – 0-1

Sean Hull – 0-0 — HogStats.com (@HogStats) March 16, 2023

This fan is cool, calm and collected ahead of tip-off

I dont fret much. In fact, my confidence generally swells, minutes before tip. pic.twitter.com/rVwjSV7ySP — 🐗Self Realized Razorback Native🐗 (@KillerBONES9) March 16, 2023

Here's the uniform matchup for this afternoon's game

The uniform matchup for today’s game between @RazorbackMBB and Illinois. Arkansas is 2-1 in their “Hog A” Whites. Illinois is in their alternate throwback unis. pic.twitter.com/8TpwfOtnmT — Hog Flashbacks (@HogFlashbacks) March 16, 2023

Which Arkansas team will show up today?

Time to find out which Hogs team is the real one — Blue Man of the Hills (@BlueMan479) March 16, 2023

This fan is not doing well ahead of tip-off

Me as the game gets closer: pic.twitter.com/eahgAp0q9m — DaveVanHornyHawg (@WooPigSooie1) March 16, 2023

Let's get the Madness started!

Almost game time! Let’s do this Razorbacks!!!! — TXrazorback (@craceyguy) March 16, 2023

