Pregame tweets: Arkansas takes on Illinois in first round of NCAA Tournament

Connor Goodson
·4 min read

The Arkansas Razorbacks are just about ready to get underway in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Arkansas is going to be starting Anthony Black, Ricky Council, Nick Smith Jr., Devo Davis and Kamani Johnson. Illinois will be starting Terrence Shannon Jr., RJ Melendez, Matthew Mayer, Coleman Hawkins and Dain Dainja.

The Razorbacks are 0-5 all-time against the Illini but haven’t played since 2004 when Illinois defeated the Hogs, 72-60. Arkansas has won in the first round of the NCAA Tournament each of the past two seasons under Eric Musselman.

It should be a very close, nerve-racking game that comes down to the wire, but the Razorbacks have the talent to walk out with a huge win on Thursday. Here’s what fans are saying on social media ahead of the first round contest between the Hogs and Illini.

First five up for the Hogs

Some fans aren't very confident

Some fans are very confident in a Hog tourney run

We all hope we get the good Hog basketball team

SEC Network analyst Tom Hart has Arkansas in his Final Four

Sam Pittman can't fill out a bracket, legally, but we assume he picked the Hogs

Arkansas looking for their first win ever vs. Illinois

Could this be a sign of good things to come?

Winner of Arkansas/Illinois gets the No. 1 seed Kansas

Here's the Hogs' record against all three officials for today's game

This fan is cool, calm and collected ahead of tip-off

Here's the uniform matchup for this afternoon's game

Which Arkansas team will show up today?

This fan is not doing well ahead of tip-off

Let's get the Madness started!

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire

Recommended Stories