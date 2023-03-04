Pregame Tweets: Arkansas hosts No. 23 Kentucky in regular season finale

Connor Goodson
The final game of Arkansas basketball’s regular season is here as they host the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas is coming off back-to-back road losses to No. 2 Alabama and No. 12 Tennessee, but hopes that the magic of the “Basketball Palace of Mid-America” is enough to notch one more signature win before postseason play begins.

Kentucky will be without star guard Cason Wallace, who gave the Razorbacks fits in their first match-up a few weeks ago, as he remains out with a leg injury suffered earlier this week. The Wildcats will also be missing guard Savir Wheeler and possibly CJ Fredick – the latter of which is listed as a game-time decision.

As we get ready for action from Fayetteville, here’s some of the best pregame reactions on social media.

Kentucky will be without a couple of really good players today

Wallace was very good in their first matchup a few weeks ago

Today's game is being dubbed a "White Out" in Bud Walton Arena

Slobbering Hog on the home whites? Great look

Both Hog football and basketball have key visitors in town for today's game

Kamani Johnson was honored on Senior Day

Arkansas' starting five

Future Hog Baye Fall in the house today

Should be a packed and rowdy Bud Walton crowd

Nothing better than the Hog Call in a packed stadium

