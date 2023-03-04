Pregame Tweets: Arkansas hosts No. 23 Kentucky in regular season finale

The final game of Arkansas basketball’s regular season is here as they host the No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats in Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas is coming off back-to-back road losses to No. 2 Alabama and No. 12 Tennessee, but hopes that the magic of the “Basketball Palace of Mid-America” is enough to notch one more signature win before postseason play begins.

Kentucky will be without star guard Cason Wallace, who gave the Razorbacks fits in their first match-up a few weeks ago, as he remains out with a leg injury suffered earlier this week. The Wildcats will also be missing guard Savir Wheeler and possibly CJ Fredick – the latter of which is listed as a game-time decision.

As we get ready for action from Fayetteville, here’s some of the best pregame reactions on social media.

Kentucky will be without a couple of really good players today

Kentucky guards Cason Wallace and Sahvir Wheeler will not play today against Arkansas. Wing CJ Fredrick went through shootaround this morning and seems to be a game time decision. — HAWGTOWN SPORTS (@hawgtownsports) March 4, 2023

Wallace was very good in their first matchup a few weeks ago

BREAKING: ESPN’s Seth Greenberg has announced that Cason Wallace will not play today at Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/lSI0t3eVm4 — CatsCoverage.com (@Cats_Coverage) March 4, 2023

Today's game is being dubbed a "White Out" in Bud Walton Arena

We're planning on white out conditions this Saturday. You know what to do. pic.twitter.com/UBOQvt6z4K — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 2, 2023

Slobbering Hog on the home whites? Great look

Both Hog football and basketball have key visitors in town for today's game

Big day on the Hill today! In addition to basketball’s regular season finale, Arkansas has some HUGE recruits coming to watch the game. 5⭐️ No. 1 safety and No. 3 overall ‘24 recruit KJ Bolden, and ‘24 5⭐️ basketball target Davis Castillo are among those visiting. — Hawg Country (@HawgCountry_FR) March 4, 2023

Kamani Johnson was honored on Senior Day

Arkansas' starting five

Hogs starting with Black, NSJ, Devo and the twins. #WPS pic.twitter.com/1ObQgvsEJj — Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) March 4, 2023

Future Hog Baye Fall in the house today

2023 5-star Hogs signee Baye Fall @TheBayeFall21 (6-11 F/C, Denver) w/Muss inside BWA on Sat for Arkansas-v-Kentucky tilt! pic.twitter.com/MuUN0jG5Rk — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) March 4, 2023

Should be a packed and rowdy Bud Walton crowd

Best crowd Bud Walton has seen all year, the people still believe 😎 — David Marts (@DavidMarts13) March 4, 2023

Nothing better than the Hog Call in a packed stadium

