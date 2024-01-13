Pregame social media lacks buzz as Hogs, Gators try for first SEC win

Arkansas and Florida find themselves in the same boat as they meet on the hardwood Saturday in Gainesville, both seeking their first SEC conference win.

With the slow start, social media interactions have been relatively quiet from Hog fans, who seem to be losing hope with each passing game.

Although the Razorbacks have made a habit of getting off to slow conference starts during Head Coach Eric Musselman’s five-year reign, many fans are starting to believe that this hurdle may be getting too stout to overcome.

Arkansas has another chance to spark a turnaround today in Gainesville. Here are some of the pregame posts on X.

Threads of the Day

GM18 Threads ‼️ Tipoff vs Florida on ESPN in an hour pic.twitter.com/1zqug2DuET — Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) January 13, 2024

How to stream

On the flagship this afternoon at 3 Watch: https://t.co/tl9NTgLlqj pic.twitter.com/VRU1HjxquM — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 13, 2024

Z with some insight

Ignore the cold weather for a bit and enjoy the Wooo Pig Pregame Show! 🏀 @TeraTalmadge and @CoachZ_ARKANSAS are previewing today’s Razorback basketball game at Florida over on Hogs+ 🏀 pic.twitter.com/PpZod5Nud5 — Hogs Plus (@HogsPlus) January 13, 2024

Bold prediction

😤You heard it here 1st:

Arkansas is beating the Gators today 100%*👆🅰️🐗 *If they don’t you didn’t hear it from me🤫 — Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) January 13, 2024

Who will go to 0-3?

Two teams looking to avoid an 0-3 start to league play.#Gators-Razorbacks preview, prediction and gameday information via @AllGatorsOnFN⬇️https://t.co/vRsf5cAq9I — Brandon Carroll (@itsbcarroll) January 13, 2024

Set to clash

Hogs, Gators set to clash on court, both seeking first SEC victory https://t.co/UqPKYVhkTB pic.twitter.com/EEcO9rrQWl — Razorbacks Wire (@Razorbackswire) January 13, 2024

It's Gameday!

Wake up Razorback nation it’s gameday! #Hogs head to Gainesville to take on the Gators. Tipoff is set for 3:00 pm on ESPN. #WPS pic.twitter.com/P7U1U6ldsH — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) January 13, 2024

Different feeling

We've seen Arkansas hoops come back from awful starts and come out stronger the last three years, but I don't think I'm alone in saying this feels different… 1-4 SEC start 22/23, 0-3 SEC start 21/22, 1-4 start 20/21. Have you lost hope in Razorback basketball this season? #wps pic.twitter.com/zUlOoPu8Z6 — Trey Biddy (@TreyBiddy) January 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire