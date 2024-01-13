Advertisement

Pregame social media lacks buzz as Hogs, Gators try for first SEC win

C. Steve Andrews
·2 min read

Arkansas and Florida find themselves in the same boat as they meet on the hardwood Saturday in Gainesville, both seeking their first SEC conference win.

With the slow start, social media interactions have been relatively quiet from Hog fans, who seem to be losing hope with each passing game.

Although the Razorbacks have made a habit of getting off to slow conference starts during Head Coach Eric Musselman’s five-year reign, many fans are starting to believe that this hurdle may be getting too stout to overcome.

Arkansas has another chance to spark a turnaround today in Gainesville. Here are some of the pregame posts on X.

Threads of the Day

How to stream

Z with some insight

Bold prediction

Who will go to 0-3?

Set to clash

It's Gameday!

Different feeling

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire