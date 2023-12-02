Advertisement

Pregame social media buzz for Texas ahead of Big 12 Championship

Joey Hickey
·2 min read

The Texas Longhorns are in the Big 12 Championship. As you might imagine the fan base is eagerly anticipating the game.

Texas hasn’t been here in awhile. The team last made the Big 12 title game in 2018 when the team lost to the playoff bound Oklahoma Sooners, 39-27.

The Longhorns are looking for a similar trajectory after the game but will need to win first. Following last night’s Oregon loss to Washington, Texas’ path to the College Football Playoff is a little clearer. A win brings the team that much closer.

Texas is making its seventh Big 12 title appearance since joining the conference, and is 3-3 in its six Big 12 title games.

Let’s look at how social media is talking about the game just before kickoff.

Ryan Watts

Yormark weighs in

Ewers return

Captains

Referee preview

Somebody is lost

Baxter in pregame

The championship belt

Sarkisian walks on the field

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire