Pregame social media buzz for Texas ahead of Big 12 Championship
The Texas Longhorns are in the Big 12 Championship. As you might imagine the fan base is eagerly anticipating the game.
Texas hasn’t been here in awhile. The team last made the Big 12 title game in 2018 when the team lost to the playoff bound Oklahoma Sooners, 39-27.
The Longhorns are looking for a similar trajectory after the game but will need to win first. Following last night’s Oregon loss to Washington, Texas’ path to the College Football Playoff is a little clearer. A win brings the team that much closer.
Texas is making its seventh Big 12 title appearance since joining the conference, and is 3-3 in its six Big 12 title games.
Let’s look at how social media is talking about the game just before kickoff.
Ryan Watts
Texas DB Ryan Watts is NOT dressed to play for the Big 12 Championship pic.twitter.com/ub2eQvdYqU
— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) December 2, 2023
Yormark weighs in
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said if Texas wins on Saturday, they deserve consideration for a spot in the playoffs. Yormark said they’ve had a great season, and will strongly support Texas in any way they can.
— Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 2, 2023
Ewers return
Sources: Quinn Ewers' return to Texas becoming more likely. As he’s set to make his 21st career start, there’s an increasing feeling another year of development would set him up for long term NFL success. https://t.co/uccyWmRghj
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2023
Captains
Captains 🤘@QuinnEwers@TvondreSweat@Jaylanfxrd@J_Whitt3 pic.twitter.com/SqGvXScZnV
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 2, 2023
Referee preview
We playing against this dude and his crew today as well. Can anyone find any stats on Derek Anderson’s ref crew? pic.twitter.com/6wOx7JH6KL
— Sidelines – Texas 🤘 (@SSN_Longhorns) December 2, 2023
Somebody is lost
What’s a polar bear doing in Arlington Texas pic.twitter.com/qM2vDHzT0N
— Chris 📊 (@hornsupchris) December 2, 2023
Baxter in pregame
#Longhorns RB CJ Baxter, who had a hip pointer in last week’s win over Texas Tech, getting a little work done before #Big12 title game. pic.twitter.com/XAbf2E753w
— Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) December 2, 2023
The championship belt
— Joe Cook (@josephcook89) December 2, 2023
Sarkisian walks on the field
The fact we all know Sark is jammin 2Pac makes this even cooler. “Ambitionz Az a Ridah” https://t.co/aM8fWV61dS
— Louisville Fan Account (@Doc_Texas) December 2, 2023