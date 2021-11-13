Pregame social media buzz prior to Texas’ matchup with Kansas

Can Texas end their four-game losing streak, or will Sarkisian’s Longhorns be embarrassed by one of the worst teams in college football?

There are so many unknowns going into this game, you would think it is one of the first games of the season. There are uncertainties at the quarterback, receiver, and linebacker positions.

Texas just finished the hardest part of their schedule, and it did not go well by any means.

In every one of their past four losses, the Longhorns were leading in the game, and three of those leads were by double-digits. It has become evident that this group of players is not the right group for this staff, which was made clear by a secretly recorded video of assistant coach Bo Davis ranting after the Iowa State loss.

This is a prime opportunity to end this losing skid, as Kansas has just one win on the year against an FCS team in South Dakota, and at this point a win is a win, as Texas is just fighting for bowl eligibility. It also helps to impress the many high level recruits in attendance that the Longhorns are trying to persuade to attend Texas.

A game against Kansas has never mattered more.

Take a look at all the pregame social media buzz just hours before Texas and Kansas square off in Austin.

