Pregame social media buzz prior to Texas’ matchup with Baylor

Which Texas team will show up today?

The better question to ask may be whether or not the Longhorns show up for the second half or not. At times, Steve Sarkisian’s team has proven that they’re capable of competing with the best teams in the country. On the other hand, there’s been way too many instances where they’ve slipped up and fallen flat on their face.

Baylor enters the Week 9 matchup as the No. 16 team in the country, and for good reason. They deploy one of the most lethal rushing attacks in college football and very rarely turn the ball over.

The Bears defense has also had their bright spots, and they currently lead the Big 12 with eight interceptions. Dave Aranda’s team is certainly the surprise team in the conference this season.

Each program enjoyed a bye week last weekend, and Texas desperately needed it after dropping consecutive games to the Oklahoma schools. It will be critical for the Longhorns to protect the ball against Baylor, and their struggling run defense has a tall task ahead of them.

It seems like the general population isn’t sure which side to take in this one. Take a look at all the pregame social media buzz just hours before Texas and Baylor kickoff in Waco.

