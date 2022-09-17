Pregame social media buzz leading up to Penn State at Auburn

Penn State is on the road against Auburn this week.

Like last year, this should be another intriguing matchup to watch.

Last week, we took a look at what people were saying across social media leading up to the game.

So, what are they saying this week as the Nittany Lions head to Jordan-Hare stadium?

Even down South, you still see dedicated Penn State fans

From my flight this morning to walking around the Auburn campus this afternoon, props to the Penn State fans. They have been all over The Plains today. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) September 16, 2022

boarding a flight to SEC country for Penn State's first litmus test, already hearing Auburn-Alabama discourse — Sam Cohn (@samdcohn) September 16, 2022

Every bar and restaurant downtown Auburn is packed with Penn State fans! Nittany Nation has officially taken over!!! pic.twitter.com/7TVosgucjw — Tailgate Talk (@PSUTailgateTalk) September 16, 2022

Fan Predictions

My final prediction for this Saturday: Penn State 34, Auburn 33 https://t.co/cjGDhlinZT — Sam Fremin ✭ (@SamFremin) September 16, 2022

I got auburn over Penn state tomorrow 44-13 — Blake Sears (@BlakeSears22) September 16, 2022

Prediction time. 22 Penn State at Auburn. PSU 31 Auburn 21 #BeatAuburn — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) September 16, 2022

Enemy Territory

The calm before the game weekend storm pic.twitter.com/Nojan9SuYu — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) September 16, 2022

Lots of involvement from Penn State offensive players last week. Will we see it again at Auburn?

Count 'em up … 17 @PennStateFball players recorded receptions last weekend. 💥 pic.twitter.com/YgTNETWWUe — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) September 16, 2022

