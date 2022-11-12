Pregame social media buzz ahead of Auburn’s game against Texas A&M
The most anticipated moment of the week is finally here. Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams leads the Tigers onto the field of Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time since taking over the role last Monday.
In his first game as acting head coach, Williams brought energy to the team that had not before been seen by Auburn fans, thus creating a sense of hope. The Tigers would go on to lose to Mississippi State on the road, 39-33 in overtime, but Auburn fans were pleased with their favorite team’s performance.
The vibe has been passed over to this week, as fans have flocked to campus to cheer on the Tigers. The energy around campus on Saturday does not match a normal game day involving two 3-6 teams.
Auburn fans are excited for Williams’ head coaching debut at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as well as the prospect of Auburn snapping a five-game losing skid.
Here are the best pregame tweets from Auburn fans ahead of Saturday’s game with Texas A&M.
Auburn fans are out in full force
Just a few people at Tiger Walk tonight!!!! #WarEagle #GoCrazy @AUFAMILY pic.twitter.com/DvyqytY0UO
— Scott Fillmer (@scottfillmer) November 12, 2022
Like, seriously, this is impressive
you would never know this team is 3-6 pic.twitter.com/awPB14CI5G
— Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 12, 2022
Cadillac receives a warm welcome
War Damn Cadillac pic.twitter.com/rTKBEGKE8O
— caddy’s my coach (@ashkatemom) November 12, 2022
This may come in handy
Seemed like a good day to dig this out of a drawer. Go Crazy! WDE pic.twitter.com/tUGnobGYLS
— An Auburn Man (@GridironTiger) November 12, 2022
It spreads
Absolutely cannot wait to watch @CoachCaddy24 & @AuburnFootball under the lights at Jordan-Hare tonight!!#WarEagle x #EverythingSchool pic.twitter.com/BwFDWfLJWZ
— Auburn Volleyball (@AuburnVB) November 12, 2022
Everyone is excited
Mama girl says War Damn with our matching shirts 🧡💙 y’all say it back!! pic.twitter.com/mLlsWlSDgR
— Lauren Nielsen (@laurenn_nielsen) November 12, 2022
T-Reed is ready to ride
SERVE , DISCIPLINE, BELIEVE #WDE pic.twitter.com/vqe9UAESGZ
— Trovon Reed (@TrovonReed) November 12, 2022
Today is a perfect day to "go crazy"
Go Crazy, Cadillac. WDE! pic.twitter.com/NdZv0gfUyI
— Taylor Durham (@durham_taycate5) November 12, 2022
YEP.
Man I tell you what, good day to lay the dang ol’ wood to Jimbo, talkin’ ‘bout go dang ol’ crazy on his whiny butt.
— Auburn Boomhauer (@AUBoomhauer) November 12, 2022
Still going strong
Hey we got engaged here pic.twitter.com/uIxCT5cYcE
— Jen (@SlvrJennyDllr) November 12, 2022
The only appropriate reaction
We football today pic.twitter.com/aI1pPupXK5
— Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 12, 2022
The captain speaks
Derick Hall with a message to the students before heading into the locker room.
Tonight's that night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. pic.twitter.com/rXM2iJSAG1
— Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) November 12, 2022