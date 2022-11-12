Pregame social media buzz ahead of Auburn’s game against Texas A&M

The most anticipated moment of the week is finally here. Auburn interim head coach Cadillac Williams leads the Tigers onto the field of Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time since taking over the role last Monday.

In his first game as acting head coach, Williams brought energy to the team that had not before been seen by Auburn fans, thus creating a sense of hope. The Tigers would go on to lose to Mississippi State on the road, 39-33 in overtime, but Auburn fans were pleased with their favorite team’s performance.

The vibe has been passed over to this week, as fans have flocked to campus to cheer on the Tigers. The energy around campus on Saturday does not match a normal game day involving two 3-6 teams.

Auburn fans are excited for Williams’ head coaching debut at Jordan-Hare Stadium, as well as the prospect of Auburn snapping a five-game losing skid.

Here are the best pregame tweets from Auburn fans ahead of Saturday’s game with Texas A&M.

Auburn fans are out in full force

Like, seriously, this is impressive

you would never know this team is 3-6 pic.twitter.com/awPB14CI5G — Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) November 12, 2022

Cadillac receives a warm welcome

War Damn Cadillac pic.twitter.com/rTKBEGKE8O — caddy’s my coach (@ashkatemom) November 12, 2022

This may come in handy

Seemed like a good day to dig this out of a drawer. Go Crazy! WDE pic.twitter.com/tUGnobGYLS — An Auburn Man (@GridironTiger) November 12, 2022

It spreads

Everyone is excited

Mama girl says War Damn with our matching shirts 🧡💙 y’all say it back!! pic.twitter.com/mLlsWlSDgR — Lauren Nielsen (@laurenn_nielsen) November 12, 2022

T-Reed is ready to ride

Today is a perfect day to "go crazy"

YEP.

Man I tell you what, good day to lay the dang ol’ wood to Jimbo, talkin’ ‘bout go dang ol’ crazy on his whiny butt. — Auburn Boomhauer (@AUBoomhauer) November 12, 2022

Still going strong

Hey we got engaged here pic.twitter.com/uIxCT5cYcE — Jen (@SlvrJennyDllr) November 12, 2022

The only appropriate reaction

We football today pic.twitter.com/aI1pPupXK5 — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) November 12, 2022

The captain speaks

Derick Hall with a message to the students before heading into the locker room. Tonight's that night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. pic.twitter.com/rXM2iJSAG1 — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) November 12, 2022

