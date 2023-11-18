Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 7 Texas vs. Iowa State

The intensity is high for Texas faithful heading into Saturday evening. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns put their College Football Playoff and Big 12 title hopes on the line against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State gets the home field advantage Saturday night, but the weather appears not to be as cold as you might expect this time of the year in Iowa. Texas can expect a colder welcome from the home crowd.

Cyclones fans should be eager to send the Longhorns to the SEC with a loss and a 1-4 record in their last five meetings. It’s not the first unfriendly welcome the team will have faced this season.

The Longhorns will look to draw from past road wins against Alabama, Baylor, Houston and TCU to earn a victory on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at the social media anticipation leading up to the game.

Brooks supports his team

Making plays

Since Week 8, Texas LB Jaylan Ford is the only player in the Big 12 with at least 30 combined tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, and 1 FR. pic.twitter.com/O6Dbxw7EjR — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) November 18, 2023

Gameday hype

Can Texas turn the page?

Today is the type of game that Texas finds a way to lose over the past decade plus. Are we done with that chapter of Texas Football? Are we ready to start playing for important things now? We’re gonna find out today. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/73Rg1ybep5 — Occupy LF (@OccupyLF) November 18, 2023

Making a statement

Sweat and Murphy as captains? Yeah, Texas has had that bulletin board talk roaming the locker room all weekend. https://t.co/D6NtDhMEt1 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 18, 2023

Bo Davis speech

Bo Davis bus speech on repeat until kickoff — Patrick Kidner (@Patrick_Kidner) November 18, 2023

Do what your team does well

Further context for the #Texas Defense & cause for concern to say the absolute least. Passer Rating allowed in Man vs Zone by Player: •Gavin Holmes

Man- 0

Zone- 118 •Terrance Brooks

Man- 32

Zone- 96 •Jahdae Barron

Man-39

Zone- 81 •Ryan Watts

Man- 60

Zone- 119… https://t.co/q4McOobMpo — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) November 18, 2023

Showed up

Look who came to party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YKlgZDFwTm — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 18, 2023

Texas by 7?

Line has moved from -7.5 to -7 this afternoon. https://t.co/TABYmHraf9 — HornSports (@HornSports) November 18, 2023

One of college football's best uniforms

