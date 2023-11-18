Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 7 Texas vs. Iowa State
The intensity is high for Texas faithful heading into Saturday evening. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns put their College Football Playoff and Big 12 title hopes on the line against the Iowa State Cyclones.
Iowa State gets the home field advantage Saturday night, but the weather appears not to be as cold as you might expect this time of the year in Iowa. Texas can expect a colder welcome from the home crowd.
Cyclones fans should be eager to send the Longhorns to the SEC with a loss and a 1-4 record in their last five meetings. It’s not the first unfriendly welcome the team will have faced this season.
The Longhorns will look to draw from past road wins against Alabama, Baylor, Houston and TCU to earn a victory on Saturday night.
Here’s a look at the social media anticipation leading up to the game.
Brooks supports his team
Jonathon Brooks made the trip and is watching the Longhorns warm up #hookem pic.twitter.com/yvcyAG4OZI
Making plays
Since Week 8, Texas LB Jaylan Ford is the only player in the Big 12 with at least 30 combined tackles, 5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 FF, and 1 FR. pic.twitter.com/O6Dbxw7EjR
Gameday hype
Saturdays are for the Horns 🤘 pic.twitter.com/wqV5OnMUO4
Can Texas turn the page?
Today is the type of game that Texas finds a way to lose over the past decade plus.
Are we done with that chapter of Texas Football?
Are we ready to start playing for important things now?
We’re gonna find out today. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/73Rg1ybep5
Making a statement
Sweat and Murphy as captains?
Yeah, Texas has had that bulletin board talk roaming the locker room all weekend. https://t.co/D6NtDhMEt1
Bo Davis speech
Bo Davis bus speech on repeat until kickoff
Do what your team does well
Further context for the #Texas Defense & cause for concern to say the absolute least.
Passer Rating allowed in Man vs Zone by Player:
•Gavin Holmes
Man- 0
Zone- 118
•Terrance Brooks
Man- 32
Zone- 96
•Jahdae Barron
Man-39
Zone- 81
•Ryan Watts
Man- 60
Zone- 119… https://t.co/q4McOobMpo
Showed up
Look who came to party 🤘 pic.twitter.com/YKlgZDFwTm
Texas by 7?
Line has moved from -7.5 to -7 this afternoon. https://t.co/TABYmHraf9
One of college football's best uniforms
TEXAS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/j1bGv4NyNj
