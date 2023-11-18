Advertisement

Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 7 Texas vs. Iowa State

Joey Hickey
·2 min read

The intensity is high for Texas faithful heading into Saturday evening. The No. 7 Texas Longhorns put their College Football Playoff and Big 12 title hopes on the line against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State gets the home field advantage Saturday night, but the weather appears not to be as cold as you might expect this time of the year in Iowa. Texas can expect a colder welcome from the home crowd.

Cyclones fans should be eager to send the Longhorns to the SEC with a loss and a 1-4 record in their last five meetings. It’s not the first unfriendly welcome the team will have faced this season.

The Longhorns will look to draw from past road wins against Alabama, Baylor, Houston and TCU to earn a victory on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at the social media anticipation leading up to the game.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire