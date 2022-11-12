Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU

Cami Griffin
No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU on Saturday evening for a crucial Big 12 matchup.

Texas fans are expected to provide a rowdy atmosphere, similar to that of the Alabama game in Week 2. ESPN’s College Gameday is also in town for this anticipated top-25 matchup that has major Big 12 title implications.

The Horned Frogs are hoping to keep their unbeaten season alive and remain in the College Football Playoff race. The Longhorns are on the come up after defeating a top-15 Kansas State squad last week and are looking to stay in the Big 12 title race.

This is no doubt the biggest game of Steve Sarkisian’s young coaching career at Texas. If the Longhorns pull off the win, it will be the first time Texas has beaten a top-five team at home since 1999.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-TCU game.

