Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 18 Texas vs. No. 4 TCU

No. 18 Texas hosts No. 4 TCU on Saturday evening for a crucial Big 12 matchup.

Texas fans are expected to provide a rowdy atmosphere, similar to that of the Alabama game in Week 2. ESPN’s College Gameday is also in town for this anticipated top-25 matchup that has major Big 12 title implications.

The Horned Frogs are hoping to keep their unbeaten season alive and remain in the College Football Playoff race. The Longhorns are on the come up after defeating a top-15 Kansas State squad last week and are looking to stay in the Big 12 title race.

This is no doubt the biggest game of Steve Sarkisian’s young coaching career at Texas. If the Longhorns pull off the win, it will be the first time Texas has beaten a top-five team at home since 1999.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-TCU game.

Bevo's fired up and ready to go 🤘 📺: @espn pic.twitter.com/bCml5rMt5V — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 12, 2022

"We're in the great state of Texas…and we love our football!" – @CoachSark 🤘 pic.twitter.com/i8z4ZttqKI — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 12, 2022

On the way to DKR🤘🏾Let’s Go! #HookEm — Jaydon Chatman (@_Fxmousjayyy_) November 12, 2022

Under the lights tonight 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QTnO1iT9Fc — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 12, 2022

Can’t blame him tho pic.twitter.com/rlfGPbF79A — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) November 12, 2022

Good Morning & Happy Gameday! Texas will host multiple five-stars and around two dozen four-stars in one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent memory 2nd time hosting College Gameday this year Prime time matchup against No. 4 TCU #HookEm🤘🏼pic.twitter.com/ChrhtIVt95 — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) November 12, 2022

It's gameday in Texas 🏈 Scottie Scheffler weighed in on tonight's big matchup in the Lone Star State. pic.twitter.com/TZsAm6c948 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 12, 2022

@CoachSark always knocks it out of the park with his pregame fashion pic.twitter.com/j2ie4hDWxG — Facts & Opinions (@UT_vs_Aggie) November 12, 2022

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire