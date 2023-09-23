Advertisement

Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

No. 3 Texas kicks off Big 12 conference play against the Baylor Bears on Saturday night.

The Longhorns are coming off a 31-10 win over Wyoming in Week 3, but struggled throughout the first three quarters. Many are hopeful Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will look more consistent this week.

Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian stated that Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to return against the Bears. It’s unclear if he’s back to 100% health, but Baxter’s injury was enough to hold him out of the Wyoming game.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-Baylor matchup in Waco.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire