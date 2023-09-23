Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor

No. 3 Texas kicks off Big 12 conference play against the Baylor Bears on Saturday night.

The Longhorns are coming off a 31-10 win over Wyoming in Week 3, but struggled throughout the first three quarters. Many are hopeful Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will look more consistent this week.

Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian stated that Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to return against the Bears. It’s unclear if he’s back to 100% health, but Baxter’s injury was enough to hold him out of the Wyoming game.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-Baylor matchup in Waco.

If the following happens I will be a very happy man -Ewers rush/reception TD

-Adonai TD

-Worthy TD

-Sanders TD

-Brooks rush 2 TDs

-Brooks under 19 carries

-Baylor under 3 TDs — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 23, 2023

I got the script early for the Texas/Baylor game. Horns by LOTS!!!!#TEXvsBU pic.twitter.com/Eak4HANlot — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) September 22, 2023

GAMEDAY! Superbowl for Baylor so I'm expecting some challenges tonight but still Horns all the way for the W! Score predictions? — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ 🏎️ (@texcrystal_ball) September 23, 2023

Texas vs. Baylor prediction: Texas: 38

Baylor: 13 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 22, 2023

Got the shirt ready for today. pic.twitter.com/zC7BVCbZcV — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 23, 2023

It’s GAME DAY MY PEOPLE!!!! Let’s get it poppin! Predictions? Horns win by 20! #gamedayfootball pic.twitter.com/u7wLiwtuUw — Mike Hardge (@HardballHardge) September 23, 2023

Get your horns up, it’s Gameday. Beat the Bears and start off 1-0 in conference play. #HookEm #RoadToDallas 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡 — Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) September 23, 2023

