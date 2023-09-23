Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 3 Texas vs. Baylor
No. 3 Texas kicks off Big 12 conference play against the Baylor Bears on Saturday night.
The Longhorns are coming off a 31-10 win over Wyoming in Week 3, but struggled throughout the first three quarters. Many are hopeful Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will look more consistent this week.
Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian stated that Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to return against the Bears. It’s unclear if he’s back to 100% health, but Baxter’s injury was enough to hold him out of the Wyoming game.
Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-Baylor matchup in Waco.
Soon ⏳⏳⏳ pic.twitter.com/MrYPmCvwXk
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 23, 2023
GAMEDAY IS HERE! 🤘🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/2hbS6bjz5e
— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 23, 2023
If the following happens I will be a very happy man
-Ewers rush/reception TD
-Adonai TD
-Worthy TD
-Sanders TD
-Brooks rush 2 TDs
-Brooks under 19 carries
-Baylor under 3 TDs
— Nash (@NashTalksTexas) September 23, 2023
I got the script early for the Texas/Baylor game.
Horns by LOTS!!!!#TEXvsBU pic.twitter.com/Eak4HANlot
— Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) September 22, 2023
GAMEDAY! Superbowl for Baylor so I'm expecting some challenges tonight but still Horns all the way for the W!
Score predictions?
— Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙♂️ 🏎️ (@texcrystal_ball) September 23, 2023
Texas vs. Baylor prediction:
Texas: 38
Baylor: 13
— CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) September 22, 2023
.@EricNahlin provides 7️⃣ keys to watch when the Texas Longhorns head to Waco to play the Baylor Bears (FREE) #hookem https://t.co/VuI8hieQOx
— Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) September 23, 2023
Got the shirt ready for today. pic.twitter.com/zC7BVCbZcV
— Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) September 23, 2023
IT’S GAMEDAY, Y’ALL. pic.twitter.com/DkgGXAF2TX
— Justin Wells (@justinwells2424) September 23, 2023
It’s GAME DAY MY PEOPLE!!!! Let’s get it poppin! Predictions? Horns win by 20! #gamedayfootball pic.twitter.com/u7wLiwtuUw
— Mike Hardge (@HardballHardge) September 23, 2023
Get your horns up, it’s Gameday. Beat the Bears and start off 1-0 in conference play. #HookEm #RoadToDallas 🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🤘🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡
— Tarik D. LaCour (@realscientistic) September 23, 2023