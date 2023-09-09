Advertisement

Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Alabama

Cami Griffin
·3 min read

College football fans across the country are excited to tune in to the massive matchup between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama on Saturday evening.

It’s two of the programs biggest brands of the sport and the storylines surrounding the game are endless. ESPN’s College GameDay crew is in Tuscaloosa to cover the game and it’s clear the atmosphere will be a tough one to play in for the Longhorns.

The College GameDay crew is split on their predictions of who will win the game tonight. Desmond Howard and Lee Corso picked Texas, while Pat McAfee and Joe Namath chose Alabama.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-Alabama matchup.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire