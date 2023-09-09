Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Alabama

College football fans across the country are excited to tune in to the massive matchup between No. 11 Texas and No. 3 Alabama on Saturday evening.

It’s two of the programs biggest brands of the sport and the storylines surrounding the game are endless. ESPN’s College GameDay crew is in Tuscaloosa to cover the game and it’s clear the atmosphere will be a tough one to play in for the Longhorns.

The College GameDay crew is split on their predictions of who will win the game tonight. Desmond Howard and Lee Corso picked Texas, while Pat McAfee and Joe Namath chose Alabama.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-Alabama matchup.

Burnt orange all day!🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/N5t4mG5AYQ — DeMarvion Overshown (@AGENT0__) September 9, 2023

Two of college football's biggest programs in one matchup 🍿 📺 No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama | 7 ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5cfE1MDa6Z — ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2023

Alabama has never beaten Texas when the Longhorns’ starting QB played in the 2nd Quarter or beyond!#ThisIsTexas #HookEm 🤘🏽#TEXvsBAMA — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) September 9, 2023

The last time Texas defeated an AP top-3 team on the road was on December 6, 1969 against 2nd-ranked Arkansas. Texas was No. 1 at the time and the game was dubbed the "Game of the Century". The Longhorns have a chance to end that drought tonight against No. 3 Alabama. pic.twitter.com/e4M8HsNAuP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 9, 2023

Biggest home game for Alabama since LSU in 2019 and biggest away game for Texas since Ohio State in 2005. Gonna be a good one folks #TEXvsBAMA — Kyle Umlang (@kyleumlang) September 9, 2023

Breaking down the Texas and Alabama rosters as recruits🍿 Who ya got tonight?🤔https://t.co/agPNainYZA pic.twitter.com/rPNvE4DrVD — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) September 9, 2023

The opening script from Sark tonight might be some of his best work. That’s one thing I feel good about. — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) September 9, 2023

If Texas pulls off upset tonight, QB Quinn Ewers could be headed to the Heisman. 3 of last 5 QBs that beat Bama & Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa – LSU’s Joe Burrow, Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel & Auburn’s Cam Newton – won the Heisman — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire