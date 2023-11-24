Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. Texas Tech

We’ve reached the final week of the regular season.

No. 7 Texas will host Texas Tech for senior night under lights at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday. The matchup presents several interesting storylines.

For starters, the Longhorns are playing for a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth. A win over the Red Raiders will see Texas reach the conference title game on Dec. 2 and further strengthens their playoff resume.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will also be in attendance. Yormark has publicly rooted against Texas and told Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to “take care of business” against the Longhorns.

I’ve been waiting alllllll season for this Embrace the Hate Farewell Tour stop. Let’s take care of business and wave a final goodbye to🌵Joey while his BFF Brett is watching. Hook ‘em. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/dzrrTqDU23 — WendyKJ 🤘🏻🧡 🏴‍☠️ (@WendyKJ) November 24, 2023

Get your ‘Horns up for the DKR Big 12 finale! #HookEm https://t.co/urQXVFYuj2 — HornSports (@HornSports) November 24, 2023

I’m thankful I get to go to Austin today and smoke on that Red Raiders pack for the last time. Delicious — LC (@laurencowling) November 24, 2023

Players to watch, favorite memories from seniors, and score predictions from the @InsideTexas staff in the Texas vs. Texas Tech Roundtable (FREE) #Hookem 🔗: https://t.co/aeQ4dCksBI pic.twitter.com/754joU66xE — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) November 24, 2023

I’m not gonna lie … I want to beat Texas Tech by 40. I hope we go for it on every 4th down. Go for two after every TD. Make them watch as we celebrate a berth in the Big XII Championship Game on our way out. Maybe mock them with an “SEC” chant? Name the score. No mercy. 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/FoNSr1xQo7 — Occupy LF (@OccupyLF) November 19, 2023

Texas-Texas Tech score prediction: Texas: 30

Texas Tech: 17 — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) November 23, 2023

Glad you got the highlights out of the way early Tortilla Tribe, cause ya ain’t making any tonight. Big12 on the line, tonight, in Austin at DKR. Might want to stop by church on your way to the game.

Horns by fiddy🤘🏼🤘🏾 https://t.co/au9DnlZb1o — HornsFan™ (@mikethompson83) November 24, 2023

Score predictions for No. 7 Texas vs. Texas Tech https://t.co/Uxb9ZSnjkL pic.twitter.com/QPYOph7dKI — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) November 24, 2023

