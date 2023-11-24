Advertisement

Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. Texas Tech

Cami Griffin
·3 min read
We’ve reached the final week of the regular season.

No. 7 Texas will host Texas Tech for senior night under lights at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday. The matchup presents several interesting storylines.

For starters, the Longhorns are playing for a Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff berth. A win over the Red Raiders will see Texas reach the conference title game on Dec. 2 and further strengthens their playoff resume.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark will also be in attendance. Yormark has publicly rooted against Texas and told Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to “take care of business” against the Longhorns.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 7 Texas vs. Texas Tech.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire