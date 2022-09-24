Pregame social media buzz ahead of Auburn’s SEC opener with Missouri

The SEC opener is here, and Auburn fans are up bright and early to celebrate.

The Tigers look to bounce back from last week’s tough loss to Penn State inside Jordan-Hare Stadium. This week, the slate has a great chance to be wiped clean as they host Missouri to open conference play.

Although Missouri has been a member of the SEC for ten seasons, this will surprisingly be just the first time that they have traveled to Auburn in their program’s history and only the second time that Auburn and Missouri have met in a regular season matchup.

Last time out, Auburn running back Kerryon Johnson scored five rushing touchdowns in their 51-14 win at Faurot Field in Columbia back in 2017. Auburn also defeated Missouri in the 2013 SEC Championship game, 59-42.

Some fans are excited, while others are hoping to find their confidence once the game begins. Here is a look at what social media is saying ahead of today’s game.

It's here

When you have a just ok football team, the Get Up, It’s Gameday!” push notifications from ESPN really start sounding like a threat. — bert auburn (@whduncan) September 24, 2022

Some people are excited

We football today pic.twitter.com/4EaVz8e60y — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) September 24, 2022

Others? Not so much

She looks beautiful at an early hour

Early morning setup for @AuburnFootball vs Missouri in the #SEC opener. @AUSportsNetwork coverage will begin at 8:00 with the Tiger Tailgate Show, Presented by @ConecuhSausage. #WarEagle! pic.twitter.com/GGhf9ApfXC — AU Sports Network (@AUSportsNetwork) September 24, 2022

Fans are ready to move on from last week's loss

It’s game day! Let’s get behind our guys and cheer them on today! Can’t wait to be back in Jordan Hare this week! pic.twitter.com/vZe9YZbufx — The Barnalorian 🦚🐅🦅 (@Barnalorian) September 24, 2022

Shirts are already off

RG3 is excited for his first trip to Jordan-Hare

Players are locked in (Thanks, Tank)

Old friends have reunited

Bryan Harsin and Eli Drinkwitz pregame (📷: Greg McWilliams) pic.twitter.com/jSRUVlSBB2 — Nathan King (@NathanKing247) September 24, 2022

You know who else is ready? Bruce.

just saw Bruce Pearl driving a Bentley convertible around campus on this beautiful morning and hoops life is good — Justin Hokanson (@_JHokanson) September 24, 2022

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire