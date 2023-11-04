Advertisement

Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 7 Texas vs No. 23 KSU

Tyler Oglesby
·2 min read

No. 7 Texas will host No. 23 Kansas State in Week 10.

The Longhorns have an opportunity to keep themselves in the College Football Playoff discussion with a win over another ranked opponent. On the flip side, Texas could remove itself from contention with a loss to the Wildcats.

In regards to Big 12 Conference standings, this game is crucial for both teams. Texas has a chance to remain atop the conference standings and bolster their CFP resume, while Kansas State is playing for their second consecutive conference championship.

Due to the circumstances surrounding injuries for Texas, this might be one of the biggest games of Steve Sarkisian’s career.

Texas fans on social media are excited, nervous, confident, and everything in between. Here’s a look at the pregame buzz ahead of Texas vs. Kansas State.

 

 

 

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire