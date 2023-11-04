Pregame social media buzz ahead of No. 7 Texas vs No. 23 KSU

No. 7 Texas will host No. 23 Kansas State in Week 10.

The Longhorns have an opportunity to keep themselves in the College Football Playoff discussion with a win over another ranked opponent. On the flip side, Texas could remove itself from contention with a loss to the Wildcats.

In regards to Big 12 Conference standings, this game is crucial for both teams. Texas has a chance to remain atop the conference standings and bolster their CFP resume, while Kansas State is playing for their second consecutive conference championship.

Due to the circumstances surrounding injuries for Texas, this might be one of the biggest games of Steve Sarkisian’s career.

Texas fans on social media are excited, nervous, confident, and everything in between. Here’s a look at the pregame buzz ahead of Texas vs. Kansas State.

Gary Patterson back on the Texas sidelines for the Kansas State game? 👀 pic.twitter.com/RDKEPKDvxA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 4, 2023

It's good to see y'all back in Austin 🤘 @BNKonFOX pic.twitter.com/d5IymavwQf — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 4, 2023

Good morning! Big stakes football being played today. If you’re scared, go to church. To the rest of you, Hook’em! 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/U2byIWHuCE — Texas Owns Bama (8-2) (@Doc_Texas) November 4, 2023

GOOOOOOOD MORNING, LONGHORN NATION! The sun is on its way up, so your Horns should be, too! Get up, get on that Burnt Orange and LET’S GOOOOOO! Let’s declaw the Cats today!#HookEm pic.twitter.com/lt90obyElB — Fancy Boots (@TexasFancyBoots) November 4, 2023

#Texas vs #KState 📝 A MASSIVE game w/ Big12 & Nat’l Champ implications. The EXACT type of game the Longhorns likely lose in recent past. And make no mistake about it, this is a measuring stick matchup for the Men in Burnt Orange. •K-States Offense is surging: one of the… pic.twitter.com/2yx0LTqstX — Landon Holifield ✭ (@TheLandoShow) November 4, 2023

Big fella up and at it 🤘 pic.twitter.com/kmt0vSXsse — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 4, 2023

"Texas is back when Texas is back… The world will know."@Texasfootball Minister of Culture, @McConaughey joins Big Noon Kickoff 🤘🎉 @BNKonFOX pic.twitter.com/RhOvUKNgXo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire