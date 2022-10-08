Pregame social media buzz ahead of Tennessee-LSU football

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup from Tiger Stadium.

Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.

Tennessee enters the contest following an open date in Week 5. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

LSU defeated Auburn, 21-17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 5.

Ahead of Saturday’s SEC matchup, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz for the Tennessee-LSU game is listed below.

Headed to Baton Rouge to call @Vol_Football at @LSUfootball game tomorrow (connecting in ATL) Pilot hops on intercom and gives us flight details and at the end says “Go Tigers” Whole plane, covered in Orange, screams “BBBBBOOOOOO” 🤣🤣 SEC the best — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 7, 2022

Good morning #Vols Fans, it's #Gameday‼️ Our coverage of @Vol_football at LSU begins at 8AM CT live from @walk_ons in Baton Rouge with @TheRonSlay and @Will_Boling! Hear it on @1045thezone 📻 Kickoff is scheduled for 11AM CT #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/knG40GXFgc — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) October 8, 2022

Thanks to the team at @DragosSeafood Baton Rouge for the incredible Louisiana hospitality to this group of @Vol_Football parents, families and fans. And yes, Drago’s chargrilled oysters are absolutely the best thing I’ve ever eaten. Ever. #GeauxBigOrange pic.twitter.com/OVfGWdrDXA — Brad Lampley (@BALampley79) October 8, 2022

GAMEDAY—- #8 @Vol_Football Vols vs #25 LSU LIVE at 11AM on 92.9FM/680AM 📻 🚘 🏡 pic.twitter.com/aK6WldtT66 — 929ESPN (@929espn) October 8, 2022

First SEC road test of the season 🔜#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/jURf1BsPnc — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 6, 2022

I volunteer to eat my dinner. Get it? Now, do I have any Vols stuck in my teeth? Good. Geaux Tigers! @LSUfootball @SEC @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Xieh37HzYN — Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) October 8, 2022

Ready to Geaux in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/D1iKdVTaxg — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2022

There are Tennessee fans at the baseball scrimmage lol #LSU pic.twitter.com/ry4R0yBMMx — Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) October 7, 2022

Tennessee victorious at LSU, 51-0, in rugby. https://t.co/DTflHV3jS0 — Vols Wire (@VolsWire) October 8, 2022

Final from Baton Rouge, Vols 51, LSU 0 — Tennessee Rugby (@Vol_Rugby) October 8, 2022

#LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell just posted this on his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/mLldyf2bZs — Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) October 8, 2022

Any track athletes on LSU campus that want to race tomorrow please see me, 100, 200 or 400 meters, 5k for anybody who can beat me i don’t care what your resume look like, I’m Ocho ®️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 6, 2022

The sun shines Orange on the bayou. pic.twitter.com/yFBgVXeN0F — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) October 8, 2022

Back on the bayou.@Vol_Football travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU in a noon kickoff Saturday.https://t.co/3u47gzE2EH — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) October 7, 2022

Hendon Hooker enters the LSU game with at least one touchdown pass in 16 straight games, he would join this group with a passing score in Death Valley https://t.co/SY1jfPnBvK — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 8, 2022

HendonHooker #5 Tennessee — Admiral Schofield 🐺 (@admiralelite15) October 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire