Pregame social media buzz ahead of Tennessee-LSU football
No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.
Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup from Tiger Stadium.
Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
Tennessee enters the contest following an open date in Week 5. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
LSU defeated Auburn, 21-17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 5.
Behind enemy lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews the Tennessee game
Ahead of Saturday’s SEC matchup, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz for the Tennessee-LSU game is listed below.
Good morning.
IT'S GAMEDAY. pic.twitter.com/o5ZIgmyEqI
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 8, 2022
🚗 💨 pic.twitter.com/lDhbvXKCEO
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 7, 2022
Headed to Baton Rouge to call @Vol_Football at @LSUfootball game tomorrow (connecting in ATL)
Pilot hops on intercom and gives us flight details and at the end says “Go Tigers”
Whole plane, covered in Orange, screams “BBBBBOOOOOO”
🤣🤣 SEC the best
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 7, 2022
Good morning #Vols Fans, it's #Gameday‼️
Our coverage of @Vol_football at LSU begins at 8AM CT live from @walk_ons in Baton Rouge with @TheRonSlay and @Will_Boling! Hear it on @1045thezone 📻
Kickoff is scheduled for 11AM CT #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/knG40GXFgc
— 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) October 8, 2022
Thanks to the team at @DragosSeafood Baton Rouge for the incredible Louisiana hospitality to this group of @Vol_Football parents, families and fans. And yes, Drago’s chargrilled oysters are absolutely the best thing I’ve ever eaten. Ever. #GeauxBigOrange pic.twitter.com/OVfGWdrDXA
— Brad Lampley (@BALampley79) October 8, 2022
GAMEDAY—- #8 @Vol_Football Vols vs #25 LSU LIVE at 11AM on 92.9FM/680AM 📻 🚘 🏡 pic.twitter.com/aK6WldtT66
— 929ESPN (@929espn) October 8, 2022
First SEC road test of the season 🔜#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/jURf1BsPnc
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 6, 2022
road greys.#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/2wJCM5hO8W
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 6, 2022
Love from Vol Nation all the way down in Baton Rouge!🍊#GoVols #GBO #VFL pic.twitter.com/twbn8rIRqq
— Jordan Matthews (@JMatthews_07) October 8, 2022
Had to bring ‘em out!#GoVols #GBO 🍊 https://t.co/IDm5xrSUTU
— Jordan Matthews (@JMatthews_07) October 7, 2022
Holy SMOKES!🔥
All the details ⬇️ #DICKSHouseofSportKNX #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/VFyqbwWCnY
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 4, 2022
I volunteer to eat my dinner. Get it? Now, do I have any Vols stuck in my teeth? Good. Geaux Tigers! @LSUfootball @SEC @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Xieh37HzYN
— Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) October 8, 2022
Ready to Geaux in Baton Rouge pic.twitter.com/D1iKdVTaxg
— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 8, 2022
There are Tennessee fans at the baseball scrimmage lol #LSU pic.twitter.com/ry4R0yBMMx
— Leah Vann (@LVann_Sports) October 7, 2022
Tennessee victorious at LSU, 51-0, in rugby. https://t.co/DTflHV3jS0
— Vols Wire (@VolsWire) October 8, 2022
Final from Baton Rouge, Vols 51, LSU 0
— Tennessee Rugby (@Vol_Rugby) October 8, 2022
#LSU starting left tackle Will Campbell just posted this on his Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/mLldyf2bZs
— Koki Riley (@KokiRiley) October 8, 2022
GAMEDAY pic.twitter.com/WJtBMoL84q
— Jayson Swain (@SwainEvent) October 8, 2022
Any track athletes on LSU campus that want to race tomorrow please see me, 100, 200 or 400 meters, 5k for anybody who can beat me i don’t care what your resume look like, I’m Ocho ®️
— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 6, 2022
𝙄𝙏'𝙎 𝙂𝘼𝙈𝙀𝘿𝘼𝙔!#BeatLSU pic.twitter.com/TkzaxpFcqY
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) October 8, 2022
IT’S GAMEDAY!!! LET’S GO VOLS! #BeatLSU #GBO pic.twitter.com/01R9cYkii5
— Chris Walker (@cwalk8432) October 8, 2022
The sun shines Orange on the bayou. pic.twitter.com/yFBgVXeN0F
— Vol Network (@VolNetwork) October 8, 2022
Back on the bayou.@Vol_Football travels to Baton Rouge to face LSU in a noon kickoff Saturday.https://t.co/3u47gzE2EH
— Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) October 7, 2022
Hendon Hooker- Tennessee https://t.co/pSQbCwTdWj
— Tee Higgins⁵ (@teehiggins5) October 6, 2022
Hendon Hooker enters the LSU game with at least one touchdown pass in 16 straight games, he would join this group with a passing score in Death Valley https://t.co/SY1jfPnBvK
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 8, 2022
HendonHooker #5 Tennessee
— Admiral Schofield 🐺 (@admiralelite15) October 7, 2022