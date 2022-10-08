Pregame social media buzz ahead of Tennessee-LSU football

Dan Harralson
No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6.

Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup from Tiger Stadium.

Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.

Tennessee enters the contest following an open date in Week 5. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

LSU defeated Auburn, 21-17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Week 5.

Behind enemy lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews the Tennessee game

Ahead of Saturday’s SEC matchup, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz. Pregame social media buzz for the Tennessee-LSU game is listed below.

