Pregame injury report: Michigan football ready to go vs. TCU

The time has finally come, Michigan football will play another football game after nearly a month hiatus.

The Wolverines are set to take the field at State Farm Stadium in Arizona for the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl against TCU. Saturday marks the first meeting between the two schools in the program’s history.

Michigan is hoping to redeem itself this year in the College Football Playoff after losing to Georgia last season in the semifinals. Luckily, for Michigan, the Wolverines look to be fairly healthy entering the ball game against the Horned Frogs.

Of course, Blake Corum remains out, but the maize and blue look to return Mike Morris after missing the Big Ten Championship game.

There was speculation Michigan mat be without receivers Andrel Anthony and A.J. Henning bur both are dressed and look ready to roll.

You can see the full injury report below before Michigan and TCU kickoff at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Injury Report:

Edge Mike Morris – Dressed

WR Andrel Anthony – Dressed

WR A.J. Henning – Dressed

CB Ja’Den McBurrows – Dressed

RB Blake Corum – OUT

LB Nikhai Hill-Green – OUT

DB Caden Kolesar – OUT

LS William Wagner – OUT

