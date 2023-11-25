Pregame fan reactions to 2023 Iron Bowl

Alabama is coming into this year’s Iron Bowl as the heavy favorite and rightfully so. The Crimson Tide have an 11-1 record. Auburn holds a 6-5 record and is one week off of an embarassing loss to New Mexico State.

This is shaping up to be a lop-sided contest. Well, that is how it appears on paper. Alabama has all of the momentum while Auburn does not have any at all. Needless to say, it does not matter. This is the Iron Bowl. Anything and everything can happen. Alabama fans are all-too familiar with the antics that Auburn can pull off at any given moment.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the pregame fan reactions on social media ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

Nerves setting in

I’ve never been more nervous for an Iron Bowl than I am for tomorrow — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) November 25, 2023

2021 all over again?

The only way Alabama has a chance vs Georgia next week is if they sweat out the Iron Bowl tomorrow. — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) November 25, 2023

How could you forgot?

Don’t forget to leave your Little Debbie oatmeal creme pies out tonight for St. Nick on this Iron Bowl Eve. — Alabama Outsider (@AlabamaOutsider) November 25, 2023

The end of an era

When I hear the SEC on CBS theme one last time tomorrow for the Iron Bowl pic.twitter.com/SPjDcQurFr — Eddy Lowe (@SteadyLeddy04) November 25, 2023

One game at a time, one game at a time!

I'm more ready for the SEC Championship than The Iron Bowl!! #RollTide 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Big Chue 🐻🤎 (@Bigchue) November 25, 2023

Hmm...

The iron bowl is a holiday — Tyrone Ingram Jr. (@2freshty) November 25, 2023

It will not be hilarious for Alabama.

Alabama seriously has everything to lose in this year's Iron Bowl. Losing to a team that New Mexico State beat and dropping a potential playoff berth if they can't win this one. This will be hilarious if Auburn pulls it off 😅 — Jackson Wood (@Jackson_Wood2) November 24, 2023

Bottom line

There is really no logical way the University of Auburn even hangs around in this game. Which obviously means they will inevitably play like the '85 Bears Happy Iron Bowl yall, lets get weird — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) November 25, 2023

Glorious day

WE GOT TIDE HOOPS & THE IRON BOWL TODAY! pic.twitter.com/01Bp52kt0k — 🅉🄰🄲🄷 (@ZACHPHH) November 25, 2023

Seems like all Alabama fans.

HAPPY IRON BOWL DAY! I am both terrified & excited. LFG — Jayde Saylor (@JaydeSaylor) November 25, 2023

