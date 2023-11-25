Advertisement

Pregame fan reactions to 2023 Iron Bowl

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Alabama is coming into this year’s Iron Bowl as the heavy favorite and rightfully so. The Crimson Tide have an 11-1 record. Auburn holds a 6-5 record and is one week off of an embarassing loss to New Mexico State.

This is shaping up to be a lop-sided contest. Well, that is how it appears on paper. Alabama has all of the momentum while Auburn does not have any at all. Needless to say, it does not matter. This is the Iron Bowl. Anything and everything can happen. Alabama fans are all-too familiar with the antics that Auburn can pull off at any given moment.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at some of the pregame fan reactions on social media ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

Nerves setting in

2021 all over again?

How could you forgot?

The end of an era

One game at a time, one game at a time!

Hmm...

It will not be hilarious for Alabama.

Bottom line

Glorious day

Seems like all Alabama fans.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire