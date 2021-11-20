The Pregame crew previews the all-important matchup between No. 3 Oregon and No. 23 Utah
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Yogi Roth, and Shane Vereen breakdown all there is to know about the upcoming marquee game between No. 3 Oregon football and No. 23 Utah. The outcome of this matchup will have huge ramifications for the College Football Playoff and for the Pac-12 Football Championship game. Tune-in to ABC this Saturday (Nov. 20) at 4:30 p.m. PT/ 5:30 p.m. MT to catch the Ducks and Utes battle it out Salt Lake City.