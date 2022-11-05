Pregame Buzz: No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame

Abigail Angalet
·3 min read

With kickoff right round around the corner, Clemson hits the road one last time for a highly-contested matchup in South Bend with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff as one of six remaining undefeated teams across the college football landscape, sporting a perfect 8-0 record and their latest ACC win over Syracuse two weeks ago.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks to redeem himself against the Fighting Irish following arguably his worst game of the season versus the Orange.

On the defensive side, the Tigers return almost all defensive starters both in the backfield and upfront.

Clemson is still on the hunt for its first complete game of the season on both sides of the ball — something they hope to accomplish this weekend at Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s a look at the pregame buzz surrounding the Tigers last road trip of the regular season to Notre Dame on Twitter:

