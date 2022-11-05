Pregame Buzz: No. 5 Clemson at Notre Dame

With kickoff right round around the corner, Clemson hits the road one last time for a highly-contested matchup in South Bend with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff as one of six remaining undefeated teams across the college football landscape, sporting a perfect 8-0 record and their latest ACC win over Syracuse two weeks ago.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks to redeem himself against the Fighting Irish following arguably his worst game of the season versus the Orange.

On the defensive side, the Tigers return almost all defensive starters both in the backfield and upfront.

Clemson is still on the hunt for its first complete game of the season on both sides of the ball — something they hope to accomplish this weekend at Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s a look at the pregame buzz surrounding the Tigers last road trip of the regular season to Notre Dame on Twitter:

I honestly doubt it. https://t.co/vO49JQUVhm — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 5, 2022

Let's be clear: What Ohio State is doing is a natural human response to this situation, especially for young people. Problem is, nobody gave Clemson grace for being human in much more defensible circumstances. So we have to apply the standard evenly across the board. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) November 5, 2022

Notre Dame issued a statement prohibiting tents & canopies in the tailgate lots today! Wind advisory until 8pm- @ABC57Kickoff has moved inside Purcell Pavilion for today’s show 10:30-12pm on @ABC57News pic.twitter.com/4WFPEc4bgu — Allison Hayes (@AlliHayesMedia) November 5, 2022

It's #4 Clemson at Notre Dame. Sounds like there will be some weather. This game is going to be decided in the trenches, specifically ND's o-line vs. Clemson's d-line. Agree or disagree? #CFB @EricMacLain Full Week 10 preview: https://t.co/YBl3BZfTMg pic.twitter.com/JgHoqtHyZs — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 4, 2022

🐅🏈 #TBT

It was Bring Your Own Guts for Clemson as they took down #6 Notre Dame 24-22 in a hurricane-soaked Death Valley, stopping the Irish a yard short on a 2-point conversion in the game’s final seconds. pic.twitter.com/sJ56DIbQor — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) November 3, 2022

If Pittsburgh beats Syracuse today at Pittsburgh,. Clemson will clinch the ACC Atlantic before tonight's game at Notre Dame stadium kicks off. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 5, 2022

The Tigers have arrived. 🐅📍 pic.twitter.com/PziIiQ88Us — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 4, 2022

Best bet of the weekend: Clemson -3 vs. Notre Dame. Notre Dame is one dimensional and Clemson is elite there (#7 in nation in defending the run). It’s a bad matchup for the Irish, and simply put, no team capable of losing to Marshall is going to beat Clemson. #AllIn — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) November 5, 2022

WATCH: Luke Bryan picks Notre Dame to beat Clemson on College GameDay@lukebryan pic.twitter.com/DVXJ3IxsZD — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) November 5, 2022

