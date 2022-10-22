Pregame Buzz: No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 14 Syracuse

With kickoff just under 24 hours away, Clemson returns home to Memorial Stadium for its homecoming matchup against No. 14 Syracuse.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s noon kickoff as one of nine remaining undefeated teams in college football, which also includes a perfect 7-0 Orange team, as well as another ACC road win over Florida State last weekend.

Clemson’s defense looks to put on a statement performance against a talented Orange offense after giving up two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter against the Seminoles in the Tigers 34-28 win. Syracuse brings a lot of talent in quarterback Garrett Shrader and his offensive weapons to the highly anticipated matchup.

On the offensive side, DJ Uiagalelei hopes to keep Clemson’s undefeated season alive while continuing to make strides at the helm of the Tigers offense.

Here’s a look at the pregame buzz surrounding the top 25 ACC matchup on Twitter:

