Pregame Buzz: No. 10 Clemson vs. Louisville

Abigail Angalet
·2 min read

With kickoff just hours away, Clemson returns home to Memorial Stadium to welcome a talented Louisville team.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. matchup following a devastating 35-14 loss in South Bend last weekend, where they were handed their first loss of the 2022 season.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looks to regain his confidence following two back-to-back appearances where the second-year starter was benched for a period of the game.

On the defensive side, the Tigers struggled mightily in the loss to Notre Dame, noticeably struggling to win vital matchups and make big stops when needed most. Wes Goodwin’s defense also lost a big starter upfront in Xavier Thomas after the defensive end re-injured his foot in practice last week.

Despite its lone loss, Clemson hopes to remain perfect moving forward in its last three games of the regular season with hopes of making the return to the playoff stage this postseason.

Here’s a look at the pregame buzz surrounding the Tigers first of three in Death Valley versus Louisville on Twitter:

