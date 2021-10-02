Final: Nevada 41, Boise State 31; turnovers spell doom for Broncos on the Blue

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

Nevada — Cole Turner 7 pass from Carson Strong, 10:36. Key plays: Strong completed a 16-yard pass to Romeo Doubs on a 4th-and-2 play from the Boise State 39-yard line, a catch that was upheld by replay review. Strong led the drive after the opening kickoff by completing 6-of-8 passes for 62 yards. Drive: 11 plays, 67 yards, 4:17. Nevada 7, Boise State 0

Boise State — Stefan Cobbs 25 pass from Hank Bachmeier, 7:47. Key plays: Khalil Shakir made one of his patented highlight-reel catches, hauling in a one-hander from Bachmeier for 27 yards to the Nevada 20. The Broncos then overcame an intentional grounding penalty, with Bachmeier finding Cobbs on a 3rd-and-15 play. Drive: 9 plays, 81 yards, 2:43. Nevada 7, Boise State 7

Nevada— Brandon Talton 38 field goal, 4:54. Key plays: Strong threw a perfect 39-yard strike to Justin Lockhart on the second play of the drive to hit BSU territory, but the Broncos’ defense forced a couple of incompletions to force the field goal. Drive: 9 plays, 54 yards, 2:53. Nevada 10, Boise State 7

Boise State — Shakir 23 pass from Bachmeier, 0:53. Key plays: Bachmeier was sacked on the first play, but had completions of 13 yards to Cobbs and 23 to Octavius Evans, as the Broncos went no-huddle again. Then Bachmeier made an impressive throw off his back foot under pressure, and Shakir did it again, beating double coverage and using his right hand to cradle the ball to his body in the end zone. Drive: 8 plays, 73 yards, 3:55. Boise State 14, Nevada 10

Second quarter

Nevada — Devonte Lee 2 run, 12:26. Key plays: A big kick return gave the Wolf Pack the ball at their own 43. A pass interference call on Boise State’s Rodney Robinson in the end zone on a 3rd-and-4 play from the BSU 14-yard line put the ball at the 2. Lee scored on a nifty run, getting bottled up on a play designed to the right, and then bouncing back around left end. Drive: 10 plays, 57 yards, 3:21. Nevada 17, Boise State 14

Boise State — Cobbs 5 pass from Bachmeier, 2:28. Key plays: Shakir returned a punt 40 yards to set up the Broncos, who struck quickly after Bachmeier hit Cobbs on a crossing pattern that the receiver turned into a 33-yard gain. Drive: 3 plays, 40 yards, 1:19. Boise State 21, Nevada 17

Nevada — Talton 37 field goal, 0:00. Key plays: Strong completed passes to Lockhart, Turner and Avery Morrow to convert three straight times on third-down plays, including a 23-yard strike to Turner when it was 3rd-and-12 and the Wolf Pack were out of field goal range. Drive: 10 plays, 56 yards, 2:28. Boise State 21, Nevada 20

Third quarter

Nevada — Toa Taua 12 run, 12:55. Key plays: It was a short, eventful drive after Nevada got a strip-sack of Bachmeier to set itself up at the Boise State 18. The Wolf Pack had three penalties, including one that negated a touchdown, before Taua darted through a huge hole on the left side to score. Doubs caught a 2-point conversion pass from Strong. Drive: 3 plays, 18 yards, 1:55. Nevada 28, Boise State 21

Boise State — Jonah Dalmas 31 field goal, 8:51. Key plays: A pass interference call on Nevada moved the ball to midfield, and Bachmeier completions of 14 yards to Shakir and 15 to Cobbs set up the field goal. Drive: 9 plays, 61 yards, 3:56. Nevada 28, Boise State 24

Nevada — Talton 31 field goal, 6:01. Key plays: Taua stormed through huge holes on runs of 21 and 38 yards to start the drive, but Boise State held up in the red zone to force the field goal. Drive: 6 plays, 59 yards, 2:58. Nevada 31, Boise State 24

Nevada — Taua 22 run, 2:40. Key plays: A 21-yard sack of Bachmeier was followed by a poor punt, setting up good field position for the Pack. Lockhart made a dazzling catch on a pass from Strong for a 35-yard gain, and Taua ran nearly untouched on the next play to the end zone. Drive: 3 plays, 60 yards, 0:48. Nevada 38, Boise State 24

Fourth quarter

Nevada — Talton 38 field goal, 10:42. Key plays: Nevada forced a fumble on Cobbs as he fought for yardage after a reception, setting the Pack up at the BSU 29. But a penalty on first down put them in a hole, and the Broncos’ D forced another field goal. Drive: 3 plays, 8 yards, 1:55. Nevada 41, Boise State 24

Boise State — Evans 4 pass from Bachmeier, 3:15. Key plays: Bachmeier and Evans hooked up on a 35-yard pass play on 3rd-and-10. On 4th-and-6 from the Nevada 26, Bachmeier got plastered but the ball wobbled into the air to Tyneil Hopper for 11 yards. On 4th-and-3 from the 8, Bachmeier scrambled to a first-and-goal. Drive: 14 plays, 80 yards, 4:54. Nevada 41, Boise State 31

NEWS & NOTES

The Boise State football team continues Mountain West play today against Nevada at 1:30 p.m. in a game that will air on FS1.

The Broncos (2-2) are coming off a 27-3 win at Utah State. It was their 22nd consecutive win in a conference opener, and their sixth straight win over the Aggies. The Wolf Pack (2-1) are coming off a bye week but suffered their first loss of the season two weeks ago against Kansas State.

Today’s game is crucial for both teams in terms of staying on track for a berth in the Mountain West championship game. Neither can afford a loss, especially with tough contests left on their schedules. Boise State still has to go on the road to Fresno State (4-1) and San Diego State (4-0), and will host Wyoming (4-0) at Albertsons Stadium.

Nevada also has to go on the road to face Fresno State and San Diego State, and the Wolf Pack will face defending conference champion San Jose State (2-2) at home on Nov. 6.

Broncos missing four starters vs Wolf Pack

The Boise State football team will be without four starters today vs Nevada (1:30 p.m., FS1).

Starting defensive end Shane Irwin, offensive lineman Garrett Curran and tight end Riley Smith were announced as inactive about 45 minutes before kickoff. No reason for their absences was given, but no Boise State players are out because of COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the program.

Center Kekaniokoa Holomalia-Gonzalez will miss his fifth straight game for undisclosed reasons.

The Broncos are also without backup defensive tackle Divine Obichere for undisclosed reasons.

Boise State debuts another OL combo

Boise State debuted its fourth starting combination on the offensive line on Saturday.

With Holomalia-Gonzalez and Curran out, sixth-year senior Jake Stetz flipped from right guard to left, and Texas Tech transfer Will Farrar moved to center, replacing Harrington, after seeing time at both guard spots so far this season.

Ben Dooley moved from right tackle to right guard, and Rice transfer Uzo Osuji replaced him at right tackle. Left tackle John Ojukwu is the only starter on the offensive line still at the same position where he started the season.

Holani exits in first quarter

Boise State running back George Holani left the game late in the first quarter and spent the rest of the first half on the sideline without a helmet. That’s often a sign of concussion protocol, but no information on a potential injury was available.

Holani missed the Broncos’ season opener at UCF with a leg injury, and he was on a snap count in Boise State’s home opener against UTEP. He was healthy for the Broncos’ games against Oklahoma State and Utah State but wasn’t a factor in either game.

Holani’s last carry in the first quarter covered 12 yards on Saturday. He finished the first half with four carries for 27 yards.

The redshirt sophomore played in just one full game last season because of a knee injury. He burst onto the scene in 2019 with 1,014 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns as a true freshman.

Quick hits

The Broncos are wearing all orange ... Boise State wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. ... Andrew Van Buren carried the U.S. flag out and Tyric LeBeauf the Bleed Blue flag. Scott Matlock carried the Dan Paul Hammer onto the field.

