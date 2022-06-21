Preemptive Woj bomb? Pacers may trade Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner during 2022 NBA Draft

Breaking News:

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
·1 min read
It's Woj bomb season, and the Indiana Pacers are in the thick of the NBA Draft conversation.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who often reveals draft picks before you see them on ESPN, believes Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon — and perhaps big man Myles Turner — could be on the move Thursday night.

Wojnarowski identified the Washington Wizards, who hold the No. 10 pick, and the New York Knicks, who are 11th, as potential suitors for Brogdon.

"Teams that don't move up to No. 4 to get (Purdue's Jaden) Ivey, Brogdon's of interest to them, especially Washington as they move to re-sign Bradley Beal," Wojnarowski said.

Wojnarowski said it appears less likely Indiana would move Turner this week, though it's possible.

The Pacers are scheduled to pick No. 6, and it appears they have plenty of options.

