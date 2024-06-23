Preece looking to transfer Truck success to Cup at NSS

Jun. 22—Ryan Preece may be out of a job at the end of the season after his race team, Stewart-Haas Racing, announced it is folding following the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

But Preece, who drives the No. 41 Ford, is used to bouncing around. And he's been successful.

Driving in the Truck Series for David Gilliland Racing, he won his first race in the first NASCAR event held at Nashville Superspeedway in 10 years, the 2011 Rackley Roofing 200 and repeated as champion the following year, making him one of three two-time truck winners at the Gladeville track and the first to win back-to-back.

"Nashville's been pretty good to me," Preece said during a phone interview Tuesday from New Hampshire, where the Cup Series is racing Sunday before coming here next week for the June 30 Ally 400. "It's a place I've enjoyed going to and been pretty fortunate with some of those runs."

He said racing a track in one vehicle helps when going to another series at the same facility.

"There's a lot of similarities you can take from the other series to make sure you're fast on Sundays," Preece said. "Obviously, I've had a good head start with some of the finishes we've had there and I'm looking forward to getting there next week."

Like a large percentage of the NASCAR world, Preece lives in North Carolina. But the Connecticut native is racing on his "home" track of New Hampshire. But after Sunday, the teams will load up, return for a stopover in North Carolina (or wherever their headquarters are) before coming here late next week.

"It's a track we all look forward to going to," Preece said of NSS. "It's Nashville, right? It's concrete. It's fast. It's a place you're really going to have to keep up with."

Typically, a race driver would drive in the Truck Series, advance up to Xfinity and then the top of the ladder in the Cup Series. But Preece broke into NASCAR's top three series in 2013, getting the first of his two wins there in '17 with Joe Gibbs Racing. He has 164 Cup Series starts, including last year's Ally 400 in which he finished 16th.

"It's kind of the way everything ended up working out," said Preece, 34. "In NASCAR's racing world sometimes it takes funding and sponsorships to make those things happen at an early age."

He said he would make room for a third Gibson Guitar on his wall if he can get his first Cup win here. His highest finish in a points race this year is ninth at Martinsville. He was eighth in the all-star race at North Wilkesboro. Preece, who's 27th in the points standings, said he's using the remaining races as sort of an audition for 2025.

"It's trying to have good runs for the rest of the year," he said. "Every weekend's an audition.

"(This season's) been pretty trying. But at the end of the day we're all trying to make it better... All you can do is put a fast car on the track, a good product, and do all the things right."