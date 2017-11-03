Preds, Ducks floundering ahead of matchup

ANAHEIM, Calif -- The first regular-season matchup between last season's Western Conference playoff finalists, the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks, finds the teams in an unaccustomed position.

Entering a Friday matchup at Honda Center, the teams are playing mediocre hockey and struggling to find consistency.

Nashville (5-5-2) plays the middle contest of its three-game California road trip after dropping a 4-1 decision to the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. Despite possessing a power play that executes among the best in the Western Conference, the Predators rank next to last in overall goal production.

The San Jose loss was a microcosm of the Predators' early-season play, as Nashville managed only 19 shots and got no production from its forwards. Winger Filip Forsberg is the lone Predator to register double-digit points with eight goals and five assists, with more than half of his production coming on the man advantage (five goals, two assists).

Predators coach Peter Laviolette discussed his team's shortcomings after the San Jose loss. The inability to finish chances and coupled with the propensity to commit penalties resulted in a fourth loss in five games.

"We had opportunities to execute in the offensive zone and we didn't capitalize," Laviolette said. "Not a lot of opportunities for them, but the ones they did get they made the most of. We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot with the penalties."

Predators defenseman Roman Josi concurred with his coach, citing the procession to the penalty box as an continuing issue.

"Once again, we took way too many penalties," Josi said. "We had some momentum, we scored on the one shift and then we take two, three penalties and it just kills our momentum. We have to be way more disciplined than that."