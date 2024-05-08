A.I. predicts Bears will have three 1,000-yard receivers in 2024

The Chicago Bears have one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze, which should make for a smooth transition for Caleb Williams during his rookie season.

During a recent appearance on “Up & Adams,” Moore said he believes it’s going to be a “race to 1,000 yards” between him, Allen and Odunze. But while there might be a competition to 1,000, that doesn’t mean Chicago is limited to just one 1,000-yard wideout.

According to the 33rd Team, A.I. predicted that all three receivers will eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in 2024 — with Allen leading the way (1,304 yards) followed by Moore (1,277 yards) and Odunze (1,048 yards).

The Bears top WRs will all cross that 1,000-yard finish line, according to AI 🤖🐻 https://t.co/QeOjLfI65n pic.twitter.com/n67tov97UM — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) May 7, 2024

Considering Chicago had one of the worst passing offenses in the NFL last season, it might seem far-fetched. But when you look at the improvements made — both at receiver and quarterback — it’s not completely out of the question.

And if that proves to be the case, Williams would certainly be the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year given his projected numbers just to his top three wideouts (3,629). It would also put him on track to do something no Bears quarterback has ever done: Eclipse 4,000 passing yards in a season.

Moore, Allen and Odunze each eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards during their respective 2023 seasons. Could they be poised to do it again?

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire