Predictions: Winners and losers from the first round of WNBA playoffs

The 2023 WNBA regular season is over and the first round of the playoff bracket is set. The road to the championship will begin on Wednesday with a best-of-three series format to determine the four teams that will advance to the semifinals.

The two highest seeds, the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty, are paired up against the two lowest seeds, the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics, in the first round. The Mystics beat the Liberty in a buzzer-beating performance on Sunday and are heading into their matchup on Friday with a healthy roster and confidence.

The official bracket for the 2023 #WNBAPlayoffs presented by @Google ⬇️ First Round begins Wednesday September 13th at 8pm/ET on ESPN2 #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/Jc90UfZUKt — WNBA (@WNBA) September 10, 2023

This season has been the longest to date with 40 games on the schedule. Players are understandably tired, so stamina and coaching decisions will be a huge deciding factor in which teams advance to the semifinals.

Here are my predictions for which teams will advance:

(1) Las Vegas Aces vs. (8) Chicago Sky

While it would be quite the storyline for the Sky to advance to the semifinals despite losing their coach midseason, it doesn’t seem likely. The Aces are hungry for their second championship in as many years and their work ethic is hard to beat even on their worst days.

Winner: Aces

(2) New York Liberty vs. (7) Washington Mystics

While the Liberty came out of the regular season as the second-highest-ranked team in the league, they are understandably tired. They played hard all season long and I am not sure if they will be able to keep up the momentum.

The Mystics are healthy and have quite a few players who are well-rested. In their latest meetup with the Liberty, they beat them in spectacular fashion. The series will go three games, but I believe the Mystics will advance to the semifinals.

Winner: Mystics

The Lynx stunned me by advancing to the playoffs this season and it is a testament to their grit and determination. However, the Sun have the x-factor in Alyssa Thomas and the team is hungry to finally win a championship.

Winner: Sun

The Dream are on a roll, and while the Wings have made huge strides this season with a new head coach and Arike Ogunbowale doing Arike things, my gut is telling me the Dream are hungry.

Winner: Dream

