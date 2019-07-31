Predictions on top five uncommitted 2020 linebackers

Gt6izxsrvicdhc6r1hpp

With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week we looked at each of the offensive positions and this week the spotlight is on the defensive side of the ball. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted linebackers stand heading into their senior seasons.

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Top contenders: Clemson, USC, Oregon

Recruiting outlook: Flowe has been one of the most coveted prospects in this class for the last few years, but only Clemson, USC, and Oregon have a legitimate shot at signing the five-star. A visit to Clemson over the weekend resulted in the Tigers becoming the clear favorite, but it’s still a long road until signing day. Oregon has been working hard to make a move with Flowe but the real wildcard could be USC. He is very familiar with the program and this season will have a lot to do with how much of a contender the Trojans are when it comes time to signing on the dotted line.

Farrell’s take: I’m inclined to say Clemson ,because betting against Dabo Swinney and company is foolish, but I think he picks USC in the end. It’s just a hunch. I think Clay Helton gets the ax and USC hires a big-name coach that lures Flowe into the fold.

Rivals.com

Top contenders: South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama

Recruiting outlook: Grimes, an Alabama legacy, seems to be trending toward South Carolina and the in-state Vols. Both teams have a major need for an edge player like Grimes and his recent visits seem to have gone very well. The Tide could come back into the picture with the likely departure of Eyabi Anoma ,but we’ll see how that plays out.

Farrell’s take: I think he’s Alabama’s if they want him but, the Tide haven’t recruited him as hard as the Gamecocks and the Vols. Right now I would say South Carolina lands Grimes unless ‘Bama turns up the heat.

