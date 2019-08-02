Predictions on the top five uncommitted 2020 safeties

R50vhfj0ws1vn8orgjza

With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week, we looked at each of the offensive positions and this week the spotlight is on the defensive side of the ball. In the final installment of this series, here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted safeties stand heading into their senior seasons.

RELATED: Top 2020 uncommitted QB | RB | WR/TE | OL | ATH | DT | DE | LB | CB

Scroll to continue with content Ad

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

*****

Vskhqfmrbtirtia27dz4

Corey Gibson/Rivals.com

Top contenders: Texas A&M, Alabama, Missouri

Recruiting outlook: Johnson committed to Tennessee in June but just announced his decommitment after visiting Texas A&M last weekend. The Aggies are expected to land his eventual commitment but Alabama and Missouri won’t sit back and let that happen. Johnson took a visit to Tuscaloosa this offseason and Missouri continues to stay in touch with Johnson. That being said, it will take a lot to keep Johnson from choosing the Aggies in the end.

Farrell’s take: Johnson is a big loss for Tennessee and should be a big pickup for Texas A&M. It’s no coincidence his decommitment came after a great visit to the Aggies, and despite the efforts of others I can’t see this going any other way.

*****

K2oj6o257gmt92czxz6c

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Top contenders: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Texas, Texas A&M

Story continues

Recruiting outlook: A commitment from Alford isn’t far off and it seems like Alabama is the leader right now. He took a lot of visits this summer and made it on campus at each of these schools. Alford likes that Auburn needs defensive backs and he has a really good relationship with defensive backs coach Torrian Gray at Florida. Texas is also pushing for Alford but he has a lot of connections to Texas A&M. Still, Alabama seems to hold a lead for Alford and the Tide have a great chance of signing him.

Farrell’s take: Alford could choose one of many schools, and don’t count out teams like A&M, Florida and Auburn. But if Alabama wants him I think Alabama gets him. The Tide should close the deal sooner than later.

Read More