PREDICTIONS: Texas vs Tennessee and the Big 12-SEC challenge
A big Saturday is ahead for the Big 12 and the SEC. Texas and Tennessee are one of the highlights of the series.
Former Texas coach Rick Barnes and the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers play host to the No. 10 Texas Longhorns.
Tennessee presents the best defense the Longhorns will have faced. The Volunteers have ranked toward the top of the country in multiple defensive categories.
As far as what Tennessee brings offensively, the group is unremarkable compared to some of the better offenses Texas has faced. The Vols score 74.1 points per game (No. 88 in NCAA) to the Longhorns’ 80.5 (No. 16).
The clash should pull the Texas scoring average down, but Rick Barnes’ team has proven vulnerable against athletic mismatches like the Longhorns. The Vols recently lost to Kentucky by 7 in Knoxville.
Texas will look to get over its road struggles over the 2023 season. Here’s a look at how the games could unfold.
No. 15 Auburn 72, West Virginia 60
No. 2 Alabama 86, Oklahoma 72
No. 12 Iowa State 65, Missouri 59
Texas Tech 70, LSU 69
No. 11 TCU 82, Mississippi State 72
No. 17 Baylor 90, Arkansas 81
No. 10 Texas 64, No. 4 Tennessee 62
No. 5 Kansas State 94, Florida 64
Kentucky 70, No. 9 Kansas 62
Oklahoma State 54, Ole Miss 52
