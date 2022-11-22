Predictions: Texas vs. Baylor gets Thanksgiving weekend started

The Texas Longhorns face the Baylor Bears with plenty on the line for Texas this weekend. At stake for Steve Sarkisian’s team is an 8-4 record and an outside shot at a conference title appearance.

Last year, Baylor won its first Big 12 title game. This year they will look to play spoiler against their hated rivals.

In nearly every other major conference, rivalry week ensues. The Egg Bowl between No. 14 Mississippi and Mississippi State figures to be an entertaining game on Thursday.

Saturday features some of the biggest rivalries in college football. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan face off in a playoff deciding matchup in Ohio. No. 8 Alabama hosts Auburn in another classic rivalry game.

Here’s how the games could play out this weekend.

Tulane 24, Cincinnati 17

Texas 37, Baylor 23

North Carolina 41, NC State 33

Florida State 38, Florida 34

Michigan 34, Ohio State 31

LSU 38, Texas A&M 21

USC 37, Notre Dame 27

Texas Tech 45, Oklahoma 38

Kansas State 42, Kansas 24

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire