Predictions for Super Bowl LVII matchup 'NFL Total Access'
Watch the predictions for Super Bowl LVII matchup from the 'NFL Total Access' team.
Watch the predictions for Super Bowl LVII matchup from the 'NFL Total Access' team.
A military veteran stood before the Cowboys. The decorations he earned in combat spoke loudly even as he spoke softly. “February 11, 2024,” became the mantra — the date of Super Bowl LVIII.
The 26-year-old is back from his calf injury and focused on beating the Browns.
By a margin of more than $2 million per year, Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.
Nemechek takes over the No. 42 car as the team switches from Chevy to Toyota.
It's almost impossible for an NFL team to keep its starting QB a secret.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he would not rule out placing Kupp on injured reserve.
When is the Dak Prescott extension coming? If the rebuild around Matthew Stafford fails to make big progress, does he stick around?
Jones ranks first in sacks and QB hits among DTs since 2020, yet ninth in average annual salary in 2023.
Before the season kicks off, let's get some player prop bets.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don identifies some fraudulent stats ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 season.
The ability of these new quarterbacks is changing the landscape of how teams are approaching the game as a whole. Look no further than the NFL's current budding dynasty.
Nassib was the first openly gay active NFL player after he came out in 2021.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin kicks off his Week 1 backfield breakdown!
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
You never want to overreact in sports betting, and Colorado is a prime example.
The regular season of 'Ekeler's Edge' makes it debut with Matt Harmon and Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler diving into all things Week 1.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Scott Pianowski ranks all 32 teams on their fantasy football appeal heading into the NFL season.
Travis Kelce's status is in question for the season opener.