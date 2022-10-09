Predictions for Rams’ Week 5 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Los Angeles Rams need a win in the worst way in Week 5, and up against a tough opponent in the Dallas Cowboys, could prove their legitimacy as NFC contenders if they emerge victorious. Several key injuries on the offensive line and in the team’s secondary will make this matchup an uphill battle, but Los Angeles has proven to be resilient in the face of adversity this season.

This game could get the Rams back in the NFC West lead if the San Francisco 49ers manage to lose to the Carolina Panthers, so anything less than a positive outcome would be considered disastrous for them heading into the meat of their 2022 schedule.

Here are our official predictions for Sunday afternoon’s tilt between Los Angeles and Dallas:

Skyler Carlin's prediction:

Is this finally the week the Rams can get production from someone on offense not named Cooper Kupp? Sean McVay has been adamant about Los Angeles getting Allen Robinson more involved in the offense this week, so we’ll see if that comes to fruition on Sunday.

If the Rams can get a notable performance from Robinson and the running game is effective against the No. 25 ranked rush DVOA defense of the Cowboys, they should be in a prime position to win in Week 5. Los Angeles will also need a clean game from Matthew Stafford if they hope to take down Dallas at home.

With the Rams’ defense still performing at a high level this season, a 23-17 win in favor of Los Angeles seems like a possibility in Sunday’s pivotal game.

John Dillon's prediction:

This crucial matchup will feature two teams that have some catching up to do in the NFC standings, but Los Angeles should be the clear-cut favorite. They are still reeling from last week’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers but could get back to relevance with a win against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Aaron Donald will make quarterback Cooper Rush’s life miserable when Dallas decides to pass the ball, and with linebacker Bobby Wagner in the middle of the defense to clean up against the Cowboys’ running game, this tilt has all the makings of a defensive masterpiece by the Rams.

Their offense will need to get into gear and mitigate the inefficiencies that caused them to lose last week. Matthew Stafford in particular has left himself room for improvement in recent games and could prove that he is still one of the league’s best signal-callers if he can avoid throwing interceptions.

Though I don’t think this matchup is headed for a blowout, I do think that the Rams will win. I’ll call it 31-22 in favor of Los Angeles and expect both sides of the ball to play a chippy no-holds-barred game where they look to get their swagger back after a disappointing 2-2 start.

