Predictions for Premier League 2021-22 standings
Okay, it is that time of the year again, it is time for our Premier League standings prediction for the 2021-22 season.
My word, this year may be one of the toughest ever to pick a title winner, top four, top six and three teams to go down.
It really is that tight up and down the Premier League table and so many teams have made some intriguing moves in the transfer market, while having fans back in the stadiums will have a huge impact on certain teams. Both positively and negatively.
With all of that in mind, below our staff at ProSoccerTalk — Joe Prince-Wright, Nicholas Mendola and Andy Edwards — select their Premier League standings for 2021-22 season.
Feel free to get involved and select your own and hit us up on social media with your views, as there are some quite shocking predictions out there…
Anyway, here it goes. Bookmark this page and look back at it on May 22, 2022.
Premier League standings prediction
Joe Prince-Wright
1. Chelsea
2. Manchester United
3. Manchester City
4. Liverpool
5. Tottenham
6. Arsenal
7. Leicester
8. West Ham
9. Leeds
10. Aston Villa
11. Everton
12. Newcastle
13. Southampton
14. Crystal Palace
15. Brentford
16. Burnley
17. Norwich
18. Wolves
19. Brighton
20. Watford
Nicholas Mendola
1. Manchester City
2. Manchester United
3. Chelsea
4. Liverpool
5. Tottenham Hotspur
6. Everton
7. Arsenal
8. Leicester City
9. Aston Villa
10. Leeds United
11. Wolves
12. West Ham United
13. Crystal Palace
14. Brighton and Hove Albion
15. Newcastle United
16. Southampton
17. Brentford
18. Burnley
19. Norwich City
20. Watford
Andy Edwards
1. Chelsea
2. Manchester City
3. Manchester United
4. Liverpool
5. Tottenham
6. Leicester
7. Arsenal
8. Leeds
9. West Ham
10. Everton
11. Aston Villa
12. Wolves
13. Brighton
14. Brentford
15. Newcastle
16. Norwich
17. Burnley
18. Southampton
19. Crystal Palace
20. Watford
