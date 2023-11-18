Predictions pour in for Auburn to flip 5-star WR Cam Coleman

Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman was one of Auburn’s top targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle before he surprisingly committed to the Texas A&M Aggies back in July.

Hugh Freeze and wide receivers coach Marcus Davis never stopped recruiting him though and after the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher, Auburn is in a great place to flip the Phenix City product.

Coleman has visited Auburn multiple times during the season and is set to return to the Plains for Auburn’s game against New Mexico State and return next week for the Iron Bowl.

With Auburn only increasing its recruitment of Coleman, predictions have poured in for him to flip his commitment to Auburn, Bud Elliot of 247Sports got things started on Friday by logging a crystal ball prediction in Auburn’s favor. On Saturday his colleagues at 247Sports, Christian Clemente, Bryce Koon and Steve Witfong all joined him.

Michael Langston, who covers Florida State recruiting for On3, also put in a prediction for Auburn to land Coleman. The Seminoles were believed to be Auburn’s top competition for the five-star wide receiver.

Auburn is looking to add Coleman to an already impressive wide receiver class, headlined by fellow five-star Perry Thompson. They also have commitments from four-star Bryce Cain and four-star Malcolm Simmons.

Coleman is the No. 8 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 1 player from Alabama. If Auburn were to sign him, he would become the third highest-rated signee in program history, behind Derrick Brown and Byron Cowart.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire