Predictions, picks, and odds for men's Purdue-NC State and Alabama-UConn Final Four games

The 2024 men's NCAA Tournament is down to the last three games of the bracket. After 68 teams entered the tournament, four teams will face off Saturday to determine the national championship matchup.

The first game of the day pits the Midwest Regional champion Purdue Boilermakers against the South Regional champion NC State Wolfpack. Purdue held off Tennessee 72-66 to make the Final Four for the first time since 1980. NC State's made a surprise run from No. 11 seed to a 76-64 upset over Duke in the Elite Eight to make the program's first Final Four since 1983.

In the second matchup, the defending tournament champions and East Region winner UConn Huskies take on the West Region champion Alabama Crimson Tide. The Huskies have won their four tournament games by an average of 27 points, including a 77-52 win over Illinois in the Elite Eight. Alabama won a thriller over North Carolina in the Sweet 16 before getting past Clemson 89-82 in the Elite Eight to make the program's first Final Four.

Here's what experts think will happen in the Final Four:

2024 Men's Final Four: Purdue vs. NC State predictions roundup

USA Today: Purdue

Jordan Mendoza and Paul Myerberg went with the Boilermakers while Dan Wolken backed the Cinderella story of the tournament and picked the Wolfpack.

ESPN: Purdue 78, NC State 65

Joe Lunardi writes: "This should be a double-digit win for the Boilermakers. Even if you were to believe Edey and Burns are a wash (which they are not), Purdue is better at every other spot. This is also NC State's longest layoff for quite some time, leading us to wonder if the magic dust might be gone. The Wolfpack lost four straight and seven of nine at the end of the regular season for a reason. I'll be shocked if Purdue isn't playing Monday night."

The Athletic: Purdue 79, NC State 69

Scott Phillips says: "Slowing down Edey tops the NC State gameplan. But guard play will dictate if the Wolfpack have a real chance against another powerhouse. Turnovers, and difficulty working the ball inside to Edey, can plague Purdue’s perimeter group of Braden Smith, Lance Jones and Fletcher Loyer if proper defensive pressure is applied. DJ Horne, Casey Morsell and Jayden Taylor form a capable NC State guard group that is 88th nationally in steal percentage and isn’t afraid to play with physicality."

2024 Men's Final Four: Purdue-NC State odds

The Boilermakers are favorites to defeat the Wolfpack in Saturday's Final Four matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Friday afternoon.

Spread: Purdue (-9.5)

Moneylines: Purde (-450); NC State (+350)

Over/under: 146.5

2024 Men's Final Four: Purdue-NC State how to watch

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

Cable: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

2024 Men's Final Four: UConn vs. Alabama predictions roundup

USA Today: UConn

Mendoza, Myerberg, and Wolken are all picking the defending champions.

ESPN: UConn 92, Alabama 75

Joe Lunardi writes: "It doesn't matter if UConn shuts down Alabama (although I expect it will happen to some degree). What matters is whether Alabama can shut down UConn, and that's not happening. Since losing to Auburn 99-81 on Feb. 7, the Crimson Tide have allowed 90.4 points per game over 14 contests. If they allow 90 points against UConn, they're going to get crushed."

The Athletic: UConn 85, Alabama 76

Scott Phillips says: "In a battle of tempos, the Huskies prefer to play their No. 315 tempo over Alabama’s preferred track meet. Even if the Crimson Tide plays fast, their defense still needs to play a complete game. Alabama is in the bottom-third in the nation in forcing turnovers (No. 291) and allowing offensive rebounds (No. 272), two inconsistent defensive traits UConn could take full advantage of on Saturday."

2024 Men's Final Four: UConn-Alabama odds

The Huskies are favorites to defeat the Crimson Tide in Saturday's Final Four matchup, according to the BetMGM college basketball odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Friday afternoon.

Spread: UConn (-11.5)

Moneylines: UConn (-750); Alabama (+525)

Over/under: 160.5

2024 Men's Final Four: UConn-Alabama how to watch

Date: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

Cable: TBS

Streaming: Paramount+

