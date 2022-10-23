Predictions for Packers vs. Commanders, Week 7

The Washington Commanders [2-4] snapped a four-game losing streak in Week 6 with a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears. The Commanders lost starting quarterback Carson Wentz for at least the next four weeks with a fractured finger on his throwing hand, opening the door for Taylor Heinicke’s return.

During Washington’s first six games, Wentz was good in three games and disastrous in the other three games. There is optimism surrounding Heinicke due to his mobility and mastery of the offense. Washington’s players believe they can win with Heinicke.

The Packers enter Sunday’s game, having lost two consecutive games. Are the Packers due for a bounceback, or can Washington get on a run?

Who wins?

Bryan Manning

Call me crazy, I know, but I believe the Commanders can win this game. Heinicke may not be a long-term NFL starting quarterback, but as a short-term starter for a struggling offense, he could give Washington a shot in the arm. If Jahan Dotson plays, Heinicke will have Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dotson. Remember, in 2021, Heinicke really only had McLaurin.

We know Logan Thomas is out, but Heinicke will have a healthy J.D. McKissic, Antonio Gibson and rookie Brian Robinson Jr. in the backfield. His knowledge of the offense and ability to use his legs to get out of trouble presents a different dynamic for Washington’s offense.

This is going to be a close game that could go either way. However, I am going with the upset.

Commanders 20, Packers 16

Ivan Lambert

The Commanders offensive line has experienced tremendous difficulty in pass protection. In addition, the Commanders now must go to their backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke against the Packers. But without Dyami Brown, Logan Thomas and possibly Jahan Dotson and John Bates, what are we expecting from Heinicke?

Packers 20, Commanders 13

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire