Predictions for what Packers will do in first round of 2021 draft

The Packers Wire's staff predicts what the Green Bay Packers will do during Thursday night's first round of the 2021 NFL draft:

Trade up for Rashod Bateman or Elijah Moore

Ideally, one of the top offensive tackles or cornerbacks will fall into the Packers' range. I'm not convinced it will happen, and a deep class at both positions will provide attractive options later. Last year, the Packers just missed out on Justin Jefferson and Brandon Aiyuk. This year, they won't let a top wide receiver get away late in the first round. Bateman is the better traditional receiver prospect, and he checks all the boxes for the Packers, but Moore is an electric playmaking talent and an incredible fit with Matt LaFleur. Getting either player could be possible with a move up the board a few spots. Seven Day 3 picks provide the ammo to do so. The Packers pull the trigger, and add a talented pass-catcher to the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, strengthening a strength. -- Zach Kruse

Draft Asante Samuel Jr. at 29

Samuel is a second-round talent, but he probably won’t be there when the Packers are making their second selection at 62. They take him at 29 so they can get another cover corner to pair with Jaire Alexander. Samuel has size limitations but that didn’t stop them from selecting Alexander and that worked out pretty well. Samuel and Alexander have similar builds and play styles, which is why Green Bay is willing to take another chance if it means getting another shutdown corner. -- Brandon Carwile

Draft WR Rashod Bateman at 29

Where there’s smoke there’s (usually) fire and on eve of the draft, reports came out linking the Packers to wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Bateman fits the mold of the Packers ideal wide receiver with his size, athleticism and route-running ability. He may not be the fun gadget/slot guy that is missing from this offense but Bateman looks like a prospect that can develop into an impact skill player for years to come. -- Marty Kauffman

Draft C Landon Dickerson at 29

Realistically, I think Brian Gutekunst will trade up if a player he covets starts sliding into the early 20s. The Packers have traded up in each of Gutekunst's three drafts so far, so history tells us to expect some maneuvering around the board. For the sake of this prediction, I'll say Green Bay stays put at No. 29 and selects Alabama center Landon Dickerson, who could step in on Day 1 for the departed Corey Linsley. -- Joe Kipp

Rashod Bateman (trade up or at 29)

Bateman is one of the most realistic first-round targets because he could potentially be acquired with a small trade up. There's also a chance he could drop to pick No. 29. Wide receivers Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Equanimeous St. Brown and Devin Funchess all have contracts that expire in 2022. Bateman could provide insurance for future receiver depth and a potential Adams departure. He’d also be a big immediate upgrade as the No. 2 receiver in Green Bay. A trade up for Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II or Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins is possible as well, but the price to acquire one of those players may be too steep. Newsome also has durability concerns to consider. -- Dan Wussow

