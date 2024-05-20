Predictions, odds, and how to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever take on Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) spins away from New York Liberty forward Nyara Sabally (8) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center.

Despite Caitlin Clark's immense talent, her solid, albeit underwhelming, play to start her WNBA career has not led to any wins. The Indiana Fever are winless (0-3) to start the season and will face off against the undefeated Connecticut Sun (2-0) looking to claim their first victory.

The Sun are a great team though. In fact, they've already beaten the Fever this year, taking care of business 92-71 on May 14. DeWanna Bonner and DiJonai Carrington handle most of the scoring for the Sun, while Alyssa Thomas handles the glass. The three of them pair very well together and have been major contributors to the Sun's playoff success in recent years, even if they have not been able to break through for a championship.

The Fever might have a bright future ahead, but through three games, they've lost by a combined 68 points. That's averaging more than 20 points per loss. That's not great, and even though the Fever will have the benefit of playing at home tonight, their worst loss of the season -- a 102-66 loss to the New York Liberty -- also came at home. Hopefully for them, they can start putting pieces together.

Here's how to watch tonight's Sun-Fever matchup.

Predictions for Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever:

Dimers: Sun to win

Ryan Leaver writes, "We predict the Sun, with a 79% win probability, will likely beat the Fever on Monday."

TribLive: Sun 89, Fever 75

TribLive points out that the Sun are ahead of the Fever this season in four major categories -- points per game (82.7-81), points allowed per game (79-85.1), field goal percentage (44.5%-44.2%), and three-point field goal percentage (36%-34%). When one team is better in each of those categories, they tend to have a major advantage heading into their games.

Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever odds, lines:

Odds as of Sunday afternoon.

Spread: Sun (-4.5)

Moneylines: Sun (-175); Fever (+145)

Over/under: 163.5

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs. Indiana Fever:

When: Monday, May 20

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Cable TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo

