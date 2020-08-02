Predictions, odds for Champions League, Europa League knockouts

The UEFA Champions League and Europa League resume this week and I’m going to reveal my predictions for this next round as well as the latest odds for Europe’s top two continental tournaments.

With Manchester City and Chelsea still in the Champions League and Manchester United and Wolves among the favorites to win the Europa League, there is a lot on the line for Premier League clubs in the coming weeks.

Just because the Premier League season is over, that doesn’t mean the action is over. Far from it.

In the next few days the Europa League and Champions League Round of 16 second legs will take place before mini tournaments begin.

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from their first leg in Spain, while Chelsea trail Bayern 3-0 as they head to Germany for the return game. Man United are all but in the quarterfinals, while Wolves are favored to make the Europa quarters too.

Lisbon, Portugal will host the Champions League games from the quarterfinal stage onwards, while the Europa League games will be hosted around Germany.

Below is a look at my predictions, the odds for the games this week and how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA.

JPW’s Champions League predictions

Round of 16 (August 7-8)

Friday, August 7: Manchester City 1-1 Real Madrid (2-1)

Friday, August 7: Juventus 2-1 Lyon (0-1)

Saturday, August 8: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli (1-1)

Saturday, August 8: Bayern Munich 2-1 Chelsea (3-0)

JPW’s Europa League predictions

Round of 16 (August 5-6)

Copenhagen 1-2 Istanbul Basaksehir

Wolves 2-0 Olympiakos

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Rangers

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Wolfsburg

Basel 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United 3-1 LASK

Inter Milan 3-0 Getafe

Sevilla 1-3 Roma

Champions League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 7-8)

(-139) Manchester City v. Real Madrid (+320). Tie: +340

(-230) Juventus v. Lyon (+650). Tie: +340

(-150) Barcelona v. Napoli (+400). Tie: +300

(-250) Bayern Munich v. Chelsea (+650). Tie: +410

Quarterfinals (August 12-13)

(+200) Atalanta v. Paris Saint-Germain (+120). Tie: +285

(+225) RB Leipzig v. Atletico Madrid (+133). Tie: 220

Outright winner

Manchester City (+350)

Bayern Munich (+365)

Paris Saint-Germain (+450)

Atletico Madrid (+700)

Atalanta (+950)

Barcelona (+1100)

RB Leipzig (+1500)

Juventus (+1700)

Europa League betting odds

Round of 16 (August 5-6)

(+155) Copenhagen v. Istanbul Basaksehir (+180). Tie: +235

(-134) Wolves v. Olympiakos (+390). Tie: +260

(-162) Bayer Leverkusen v. Rangers (+410). Tie: +310

(+135) Shakhtar Donetsk v. Wolfsburg (+185). Tie: +265

(+155) Basel v. Eintracht Frankfurt (+155). Tie: +275

(-455) Manchester United v. LASK (+1200). Tie: +550

(-143) Inter Milan v. Getafe (+385). Tie: +285

(+110) Sevilla v. Roma (+270). Tie: +230

Outright winner

Manchester United (+160)

Inter Milan (+500)

Bayer Leverkusen (+700)

Wolves (+800)

Sevilla (+900)

How to watch, stream Champions League and Europa League

Dates: August 5-23

Location: Round of 16 at home venues; Quarterfinals onwards in Lisbon/Germany

How to watch: CBS Sports

Live updates: Here at NBCSports.com

Predictions, odds for Champions League, Europa League knockouts