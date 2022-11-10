PREDICTIONS: No. 18 Texas vs No. 4 TCU and Saturday’s biggest games

Week 11 is underway, and the Texas Longhorns figure to be in the game of the week. No. 18 Texas will host the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday evening.

TCU enters the game 9-0 and in position to play for its first ever College Football Playoff. The Horned Frogs have been dominant since the start of the season, in large part due to great coaching.

Sonny Dykes’ coaching staff is winning in multiple areas. For starters, their strength and conditioning program appears to be among the best in the nation. In addition, play calling and game planning has given TCU a noticeable edge over opposition.

Adding to the degree of difficulty, the Horned Frogs have recruited and developed well in recent seasons. Quentin Johnston, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Kendre Miller, Max Duggan and Jordan Hudson come to mind.

Texas will have its hands full on Saturday. Here’s how Week 11 could play out this weekend for the top featured games.

TCU 37, Texas 27

Consider this a personal challenge to all attending the Texas game. If the fans in burnt orange don’t bring the atmosphere they brought against Alabama, there’s a good chance Texas will lose. There aren’t many flaws for TCU and, barring multiple departures from Pete Kwiatkowski’s defensive tendencies, the Frogs are probably going to move the ball at will. Texas needs its defense and fans to bring the noise on Saturday.

LSU 34, Arkansas 24

LSU is due a letdown after an upset victory over Alabama, but the Arkansas Razorbacks probably aren’t the team to capitalize after a loss to Liberty.

Ole Miss 45, Alabama 41

Alabama is in a free fall, while Ole Miss looks to be one of the better teams in the country. Something is wrong with the Crimson Tide. It’s uncertain whether or not that gets fixed this week.

UCF 35, Tulane 31

It’s hard to stop the Tulane train, but the Central Florida Golden Knights might be the team for the job. Earlier this season, Gus Malzahn’s team defeated SMU 41-19. UCF earned wins over Memphis and Cincinnati in the last two weeks. They pull the upset.

Georgia 42, Mississippi State 24

Georgia is on a roll after shutting down Tennessee. Kirby Smart’s team solidifies itself as the best in college football.

Oregon 49, Washington 20

Oregon has been on a tear since an embarrassing early loss to Georgia. They continue their upward trajectory with a win this week.

Baylor 37, Kansas State 34

Baylor keeps its Big 12 title hopes alive for another week before facing TCU and Texas. Blake Shapen has a big game.

Kansas 38, Texas Tech 28

The Kansas Jayhawks made a statement last week against Oklahoma State. They continue their run heading into a game with Texas.

