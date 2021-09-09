Predictions for Super Bowl LVI, NFL MVP and other major awards from Yahoo Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won last season's Super Bowl and bring back all their starters, but they're not favored to win Super Bowl LVI.

They're not the most popular pick among Yahoo Sports' NFL writers to win it all either. In fact, none of our staffers are picking the Bucs to repeat.

The favorite at BetMGM is the Kansas City Chiefs, who are +450 to win it all at BetMGM. That's fine with bettors, who have bet the Bucs to win it all through the offseason. Of all the money bet on this season's Super Bowl winner, 19.2% is on the Buccaneers. Their current odds are 7-to-1.

There's a similar pattern for NFL MVP. Patrick Mahomes is the favorite to win it all (+600 odds) but everyone is betting Tom Brady. Brady is taking 26.7% of the money for NFL MVP.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes enters this season as the favorite to win NFL MVP. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

We have a standoff. Oddsmakers like the Chiefs. Bettors like the Buccaneers. It's time to see what our Yahoo Sports NFL staff thinks about who will win Super Bowl LVI and predictions for MVP and other major awards this season:

(Yahoo Sports graphics by Michael Wagstaffe)

