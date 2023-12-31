Predictions for football in 2024 and what we are most looking forward to

Jude Bellingham looks a Ballon d'Or winner in waiting - AP/Pablo Garcia

Do you agree with our predictions? Let us know in the comments section below.

Men’s breakout star: Endrick (Real Madrid and Brazil)

All eyes will be on Endrick when he formally joins Real Madrid in July 2024 for an initial €35million (£26million) that could rise to €70million, having turned 18. The Brazilian forward is hardly an unknown quantity – having won every competition possible at under-age level in his home country and recently leading Palmeiras to the league title – but he has not yet played in Europe. He is expected to follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jnr and Rodrygo, two fellow Brazilians who joined Madrid before they were 18 and who are now world stars.

There should be an honourable mention to Manchester City winger Joel Ndala who shone for England in their otherwise disappointing campaign at the Under-17s World Cup and is wanted by a host of top clubs. It remains to be seen what City’s plan is for the 17-year-old.

Men’s player of the year: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

The mantle for the best player in the world appears to be a straight shoot-out between Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe – and England’s Jude Bellingham. It may depend on whether Manchester City can retain the Premier League and Champions League or, indeed, how France and England fare at next summer’s European Championships.

At present, given his extraordinary exploits at Real Madrid, the stand-out candidate is Bellingham and the midfielder will surely only go from strength-to-strength in 2024 for club and for country. The 20-year-old has already scooped both major prizes as the best young player in the world and his present trajectory is taking him towards winning the Ballon D’Or sooner rather than later.

Women’s breakout star: Khadija Shaw (Manchester City and Jamaica)

Jamaican star Shaw took time to find her feet when she arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2021 but this season has established herself as a goalscoring sensation for City. She scored a 37-minute hat-trick against Tottenham last month and is the WSL’s top scorer with nine goals in as many appearances.

Khadija Shaw's goal have Manchester City in WSL title contention - Getty Images/Lewis Storey

Women’s player of the year: Lauren James (Chelsea and England)

After her standout performances at last summer’s World Cup, where she memorably ran riot in the Lionesses’ 6-1 rout of China in the group stages, expect James to reach even greater heights in 2024. Strong on the ball and an instinctive attacker, the technically gifted 22-year-old had to bide her time when she joined Chelsea two seasons ago but has matured into a deadly forwards under manager Emma Hayes.

What you are most looking forward to...

A Premier League title race. Every season we hope there will be a wider field than just two clubs vying for the top spot and this campaign appears to be finally providing that. It looks incredibly open at the top at the half-way stage with the champions Manchester City having already lost three games. Liverpool and Arsenal are in contention while Aston Villa are proving to be this year’s disruptors and Tottenham Hotspur are getting their act together.

It feels like the Premier League’s claim that ‘any team can beat any team’ is finally being justified a bit more consistently and it is making for an even more exciting contest. Long may it – and the glut of goals we are seeing this season - last.

Euros winner: England

Given it is a knock-out competition, liable to the vagaries that it brings, then it is almost impossible to predict … but here goes and let’s be optimistic: England. Gareth Southgate’s team have every chance to succeed in Germany. They will probably have to beat France in the semi-finals along the way and Les Bleus appear to be the other strongest side in the tournament. It would be foolish to rule out the hosts, Germany, while Portugal are looking very dangerous under Roberto Martinez. But England are a formidable outfit with world-class players in Harry Kane and Bellingham. If both are fit and firing then England will be extremely difficult to beat.

Can England's men end a 58-year wait for major silverware in Germany next summer? - Getty Images/Frank Augstein

Premier League winner: Manchester City

It may well go down to the wire this time, and hopefully so, but it is still hard to look beyond Manchester City when it comes to winning the Premier League. Despite their ‘crisis’ before jetting off for the Club World Cup - where they won once in five league games - they remain just five points off the top of the table. There are problems. City are too dependent now on Haaland and his foot injury will be a concern as it appears to be one that might recur.

They also do not quite have the creativity around him of last season and Pep Guardiola has, at times, packed his team with defenders. In saying all of that they are, clearly, still the best team in the Premier League and are capable of blowing away the opposition. But they do not look as dominant as they were and there is some vulnerability.