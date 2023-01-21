Predictions for every NFL divisional round game

Are you ready for some playoff football, Chiefs Kingdom?

The Kansas City Chiefs are back for the second round of the playoffs after a first-round bye week. They’ll face the Jacksonville Jaguars at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3:30 p.m. CT for their matchup in the AFC divisional round.

Just as we did last weekend with our predictions post, the Chiefs Wire staff will share predictions for all four divisional-round games. Below you’ll find all of our picks for the playoff games on Saturday and Sunday, as well as our thoughts on which team the Chiefs could face in the AFC title game should they advance in the playoffs:

Charles Goldman's predictions:

Wild-card round win-loss record: 6-0

Chiefs (1) vs. Jaguars (4): Chiefs 34, Jaguars 23

I think that both teams are going to be amped up and score early in this game, but I expect the Chiefs to pull away as the game progresses. The Jags receiver group will pose a challenge to the K.C. secondary, but Frank Clark playing when he didn’t play in Week 10 will be a big difference maker when it comes to pressuring Trevor Lawrence.

Eagles (1) vs. Giants (6): Eagles 24, Giants 23

The Giants have inched a bit closer in each game against the Eagles this season and I expect them to do so again, but they’ll still fall short of victory. Philadelphia has one of the most talented rosters in the league and even with an ailing Jalen Hurts, they’ve got enough talent to thwart their division rival en route to the NFC title game.

Bills (2) vs. Bengals (3): Bills 31, Bengals 27

The Bengals don’t have a lot going for them heading into this game. It’s to be played in Buffalo. Their offensive line is beaten to a pulp with a projected starting unit of Carmen, Volson, Karras, Scharping, and Adeniji. They also have to contend with the historically bad calls of Carl Cheffers. If the Bills can just get some pass rush going at key moments of the game, they should be able to come out on top, even if Cincinnati puts up a fight.

49ers (2) vs. Cowboys (5): 49ers 26, Cowboys 21

Is it crazy that I’m more confident in Brock Purdy than I am in Dak Prescott? Since becoming a starter in San Francisco, Purdy has shown that he can do just enough to help his team win. Prescott hasn’t always proven that in his NFL career. I’d be surprised if he performed as well against the 49ers’ defensive talent as he did against the Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Who will the Chiefs play in AFC Championship Game should they advance: Bills

A neutral-site AFC Championship Game in Atlanta will be a disappointing result for the Chiefs Kingdom and the Bills Mafia, but these are the cards teams were dealt by the NFL. I think it’ll favor Kansas City in the long run. We’ll get to see Patrick Mahomes first “road” playoff game when he has a 33-9 career record outside the confines of Arrowhead Stadium.

Nick Roesch's predictions:

Wild-card round win-loss record: 4-2

Chiefs (1) vs. Jaguars (4): Chiefs 34, Jaguars 20

The Jaguars’ defense isn’t good at defending the pass or rushing the passer. That’s not a great combination against the Chiefs’ offense led by the probable MVP of the league, Patrick Mahomes. The biggest point of emphasis for the K.C. offense will be ball security.

The Chiefs’ defense should have opportunities to get after Trevor Lawrence against a beat-up Jaguars offensive line. Christian Kirk may have his way a few times against the rookie cornerbacks of the Chiefs, but that won’t be enough for Jacksonville to keep up.

Eagles (1) vs. Giants (6): Eagles 31, Giants 21

Some of the hype around the Eagles has cooled off due to Jalen Hurts’ injury. As long as he is healthy, however, I think Philly is still the class of the NFC.

The Giants have far exceeded expectations this year, but I think their Cinderella run comes to an end this week. They don’t have enough firepower on offense to keep up and aren’t great against the run defensively, which is concerning against the Eagles’ No. 5 rushing offense.

Bills (2) vs. Bengals (3): Bengals 35, Bills 31

This should be a great back-and-forth offensive show. I am concerned about the ailing Bengals’ offensive line, but they have enough talented skill-position players to make up for it.

The Bills’ secondary is a bit overrated in my opinion and the loss of Von Miller has taken a drastic toll on their pass rush. The Buffalo offense will put up points, but I can’t trust Josh Allen to not turn the ball over.

49ers (2) vs. Cowboys (5): 49ers 24, Cowboys 20

The Cowboys looked sharp last week, but the Buccaneers looked equally as uninspired. The Dallas offense has been a rollercoaster this season, making it hard to know what to expect.

On the flip side, the 49ers’ defense has pretty consistently been the best unit in the NFL this year. I expect that to continue in this game and for the S.F. offense to play cleanly and efficiently.

Who will the Chiefs play in AFC Championship Game should they advance: Bengals

The Chiefs will have a chance to exorcise their demons and finally get a win over the Bengals. Cincinnati advancing would mean this game would be played at Arrowhead, which is always a good thing for the Chiefs. K.C. will have to find a way to get pressure on Joe Burrow and move the ball more efficiently against the Bengals’ defense.

Wesley Roesch's predictions:

Wild-card round win-loss record: 6-0

Chiefs (1) vs. Jaguars (4): Chiefs 31, Jaguars 24

I don’t see a scenario where the Jaguars win at Arrowhead, but I can envision them competing. Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk had a heck of a game against the Chiefs in Week 10 with 105 yards and two touchdowns, and I expect him to have similar success this weekend. However, I don’t think the Jags can keep up with a well-rested Kansas City team. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has never lost in the divisional round and I don’t think Jacksonville changes that.

Eagles (1) vs. Giants (6): Eagles 34, Giants 24

This is a similar matchup to the Chiefs vs. Jaguars. The Giants actually look good but can they keep up with Philadelphia? I doubt it, especially with QB Jalen Hurts back in the mix on a couple of weeks of rest.

Bills (2) vs. Bengals (3): Bengals 23, Bills 20

This is a tough one. The Bills have been turning the ball over a lot lately while the Bengals’ offense did not look good against the Ravens. Cincinnati also has a banged-up offensive line. These factors make me think this will actually be more of a defensive game than expected. I do the Bengals have the better and more talented squad, so I’ll take them in a close one.

49ers (2) vs. Cowboys (5): 49ers 33, Cowboys 27

This might be the best game of the weekend. These are the only two teams who dominated their opponents in the wild-card round. The 49ers are so stacked and have the better coach, plus QB Brock Purdy has been awesome in their offense. The Cowboys have the talent to win, but I fear they’re too inconsistent to get it done.

Who will the Chiefs play in AFC Championship Game should they advance: Bengals

The Chiefs will face the Bengals once again, giving them a chance to avenge last year’s AFC Championship loss. Luckily, if this happens, the Chiefs will have the luxury of hosting their fifth-straight AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead.

Ed Easton Jr.'s predictions:

Wild-card round win-loss record: 4-2

Chiefs (1) vs. Jaguars (4): Chiefs 27, Jaguars 10

The Chiefs are in a favorable position against a young Jaguars team they already saw at Arrowhead Stadium a few months ago. Their postseason experience will be essential in the Chiefs’ victory, as Patrick Mahomes should outduel Trevor Lawrence.

Eagles (1) vs. Giants (6): Giants 32, Eagles 28



The NFC East division rivals will collide for the third time this year but with more enormous stakes, and the Giants will be riding the hot hand of Daniel Jones. Jalen Hurts won’t be as sharp as before his injury, leading to mistakes that the aggressive New York defense will feast on for the upset.

Bills (2) vs. Bengals (3): Bengals 24, Bills 21



The rematch of the game that never happened due to Damar Hamlin’s injury a few weeks ago will provide all the energy needed for a classic showdown. The Bengals will make plays on defense, forcing Josh Allen into uncharacteristic mistakes, while Joe Burrow will do enough to set his team up for the game-winning field goal.

49ers (2) vs. Cowboys (5): 49ers 42, Cowboys 24



The Cowboys will be very confident after their dominant victory over Tampa Bay but will also run into a buzzsaw in San Francisco. Brock Purdy’s legend will grow after he shreds the Cowboys’ secondary and gets excellent production from running back Christan McCaffrey.

Who will the Chiefs play in AFC Championship Game should they advance: Bengals



Many people, especially the Chiefs, want the AFC Championship game rematch to finally right all the wrongs over the past year. A victory in Kansas City will be the ideal storybook ending for the team, besides winning the Super Bowl.

