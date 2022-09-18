Predictions for Commanders vs. Lions, Week 1

Can the Washington Commanders defeat the Detroit Lions to begin the season 2-0?

The Commanders began the Carson Wentz era last week with an explosive offense. Wentz passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns while running back Antonio Gibson finished with 130 yards from scrimmage.

As for the Lions, they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in the season opener. Detroit’s defense struggled to slow down the Eagles, but running back D’Andre Swift had a huge game for the Lions.

Who wins?

Bryan Manning

If Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jonathan Allen plays for the Commanders, I feel better about their chances of winning. Outside of Allen, Washington has no serious injury concerns. While guard Wes Schweitzer could miss the game, the Commanders do have Trai Turner at right guard.

Defensively, Washington must slow down Swift. If Swift has another huge day, that makes life easier for Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.

The good news for the Commanders is they have enough weapons on offense to score a lot of points. So much depends on Wentz. He was a bit of a rollercoaster in Week 1 but overall played well. Detroit’s defense struggled in Week 1, which leads me to give the advantage to Washington.

Commanders 27, Lions 23

Ivan Lambert

The Lions rushed for 181 yards averaging 6.5 per attempt in Week 1.

The Commanders have lost Phidarian Mathis and Jonathan Allen is not 100 percent.

In fact, on Saturday the Commanders elevated G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad to the roster. This reveals they are concerned about Wes Schweitzer and Allen.

Detroit will look to exploit the Commanders’ run defense.

Lions 30, Commanders 27

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire