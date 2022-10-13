Predictions for Commanders vs. Bears, Week 6

Is this the week the Washington Commanders [1-4] snap their losing streak? The Commanders came close in a 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans Sunday, but a Carson Wentz pass was intercepted at the goal line to break the hearts of Washington fans.

Next up for the Commanders is the Chicago Bears [2-3]. And while the Bears have lost two games in a row, there is a different feeling surrounding Chicago and new head coach Matt Eberflus. Quarterback Justin Fields is coming off his best game, and the Bears are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL.

Who wins?

Bryan Manning

If you had asked me to pick this game a few weeks ago, I would’ve confidently picked the Commanders. Now, not so much. Washington will be without three key offensive starters in wide receiver Jahan Dotson, tight end Logan Thomas and right tackle Sam Cosmi. All are difficult losses, but Cosmi’s absence may be the most difficult to overcome due to the current state of Washington’s offensive line.

The Commanders win this game. Quarterback Carson Wentz plays a turnover-free game while rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushes for at least 80 yards and his first career touchdown. Washington’s defensive line makes life difficult for Fields.

Commanders 20, Bears 16

Ivan Lambert

I am 4-1 [this season’s predictions], and should be 5-0, but the offense couldn’t gain two yards in three plays.

The offense has struggled since the opener.

Jack Del Rio’s defense has looked much better in recent weeks.

The broadcast will make more of Coach Ron’s recent statements if the offense struggles. Even more, if they lose, Coach Ron will be pressured and have a couple of days to make a change to the scheme, staff, or player personnel.

Bears 20, Commanders 17

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire